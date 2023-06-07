News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Air India to send replacement plane for passengers stranded in Russia
World
2023-06-07 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Air India to send replacement plane for passengers stranded in Russia
Air India said on Wednesday a reserve plane would take off from Mumbai on Wednesday for passengers whose flight on Tuesday was forced to land at an airport in Russia's Far East because of engine trouble.
One of the airline's Boeing (BA.N) 777 widebody aircraft developed a technical issue with one of its engines as it carried 216 passengers and 16 crew on a flight from Delhi to San Francisco.
The airline said its ferry flight would leave Mumbai at 0730 GMT and head to Magadan in Russia, carrying food and other essentials for the passengers stranded there.
Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia had said that a reserve Air India plane was scheduled to land at 0300 GMT.
A stranded passenger named Gagan told Indian broadcaster NDTV that there were many U.S. citizens on the flight and that given the tensions between Russia and the United States, "there are a lot a nervous people here".
Air India did not immediately respond to a request to share the nationalities of the passengers.
U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Tuesday it is "likely" there are Americans onboard given its planned destination.
"We are aware of a U.S.-bound flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia and are continuing to monitor that situation closely," Patel said.
The airline said it had moved passengers to makeshift accommodations, citing infrastructure limitations around the airport.
Reuters
World
Air India
Send
Replacement
Plane
Passengers
Stranded
Russia
Next
U.N. court says elderly Rwandan genocide suspect is unfit for trial
US slaps sanctions on Iranian, Chinese targets over Tehran's missile, military programs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-25
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
Middle East
2023-05-25
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
0
World
2023-04-21
Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, injuring three
World
2023-04-21
Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, injuring three
0
World
03:30
Diverted Indian jet lands in middle of Russia airspace row
World
03:30
Diverted Indian jet lands in middle of Russia airspace row
0
World
02:55
State of emergency imposed in Russia-controlled parts of Kherson
World
02:55
State of emergency imposed in Russia-controlled parts of Kherson
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:22
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
News Bulletin Reports
08:22
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
0
World
07:58
Sudan military factions battle over weapons and fuel depots
World
07:58
Sudan military factions battle over weapons and fuel depots
0
World
07:56
Cameroon to start building railway to disputed iron ore project in August
World
07:56
Cameroon to start building railway to disputed iron ore project in August
0
World
07:23
U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad
World
07:23
U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
0
Variety
08:06
Google in funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel
Variety
08:06
Google in funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
2
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
3
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
6
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
8
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More