News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan keeps growth focus but signals end to crisis-mode fiscal largesse
World
2023-06-07 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Japan keeps growth focus but signals end to crisis-mode fiscal largesse
Japan is committed to putting the economy before fiscal reform, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government said in its draft mid-year policy framework, while signalling an end to crisis-mode stimulus spending to return to one in "peacetime".
The draft framework, which was presented at Kishida's top economic advisory panel on Wednesday, underscored the challenge for Kishida, seen as a fiscal hawk, to strike a balance between economic growth and fiscal consolidations.
"As we emerge from the coronavirus crisis and as the economy normalises, we strive to prevent crisis-time fiscal spending from being prolonged, while bringing spending structure back to peacetime," it said.
The closely-watched policy framework will be approved by his cabinet this month, along with a separate action plan on his "new capitalism" agenda.
"Japan has been an outlier of the global trend that has moved away from crisis-mode stimulus. Policy normalisation is definitely a step in the right direction," said Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute.
"It's easier said than done though, given his big spending plans with doubling defence and child care spending," while general elections are looming large, Kiuchi said.
The framework dropped a specific timeframe on the budget-balancing target for a second year, reflecting a compromise Kishida may strike with reflationary forces within his own Liberal Democratic Party ₍LDP₎. Analysts see the budget-balancing goal as rather symbolic.
"We will not abandon the flag of fiscal reform," the framework said. "We will restore the economy and tackle fiscal consolidation. However, we must also closely watch recent price hikes and economic situations in Japan and overseas as always."
Currently, Japan aims to swing a primary budget surplus, which excludes new bond sales and debt-servicing costs, by the fiscal year ending in March 2026.
The target was originally set for achievement in the early 2010s but has been delayed four times since then.
Several rounds of heavy stimulus spending to cope with COVID-19 pushed up the annual budget from some 100 trillion yen to around 140 trillion yen ($1 trillion) during fiscal 2020 to 2022 years, straining the industrial world's heaviest public debt that is more than double the size of Japan's economy, the world's third largest.
The framework said the government will conduct a review of any progress of its fiscal reform in the fiscal year 2024 so as to create a medium-term economy and fiscal scheme.
Since he took office in October 2021, Kishida has pledged to achieve a virtuous cycle of growth and redistribution under his "new capitalism" while suggesting that previous administrations' stimulus policies created social division and inequality.
To accelerate the "new capitalism" drive, the draft calls for the expansion of child care measures and households' assets as well as the overhaul of asset management firms. It encompasses reform to spur labour turnover, respond to artificial intelligence (AI), strengthening of supply chains and promotion of green and digital transformation.
"We will realise sustainable growth by mobilising budget, taxation and regulatory reforms, aiming to exit deflation and overcome falling childbirth," it said. "We will conduct flexible policy while working closely with the Bank of Japan" which will aim for the 2% inflation target accompanied by wage hikes.
Reuters
World
Japan
Keeps
Growth
Focus
Signals
End
Crisis
Mode
Fiscal
Largesse
Next
Kosovo must grant Serbs more autonomy to join EU and NATO
Polish PM says gov't will keep Turow mine open
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-06-04
India ends rescue work as focus turns to cause of worst crash in decades
World
2023-06-04
India ends rescue work as focus turns to cause of worst crash in decades
0
World
2023-06-04
Japan, South Korea to speed up talks over pending military issues
World
2023-06-04
Japan, South Korea to speed up talks over pending military issues
0
World
2023-06-03
Heavy rains continue to hit Japan, suspending some trains
World
2023-06-03
Heavy rains continue to hit Japan, suspending some trains
0
World
2023-06-01
Sri Lanka surprises with 250 bps rate cut, signals rebound from crisis
World
2023-06-01
Sri Lanka surprises with 250 bps rate cut, signals rebound from crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:22
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
News Bulletin Reports
08:22
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
0
World
07:58
Sudan military factions battle over weapons and fuel depots
World
07:58
Sudan military factions battle over weapons and fuel depots
0
World
07:56
Cameroon to start building railway to disputed iron ore project in August
World
07:56
Cameroon to start building railway to disputed iron ore project in August
0
World
07:23
U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad
World
07:23
U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
0
Variety
08:06
Google in funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel
Variety
08:06
Google in funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
2
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
3
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
6
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
8
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More