Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation
World
2023-06-08 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation
Russia and Oman have signed an agreement to avoid double taxation, the Russian finance ministry said on Thursday, describing the move as an important step in deepening economic ties between the two countries.
"In 2022, the volume of mutual trade between our countries has already shown growth of 46%," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov was quoted as saying. "It is necessary to further increase trade turnover and strengthen economic cooperation."
Russia has proposed suspending its double taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters
