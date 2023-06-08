Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation

World
2023-06-08 | 03:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation

Russia and Oman have signed an agreement to avoid double taxation, the Russian finance ministry said on Thursday, describing the move as an important step in deepening economic ties between the two countries.

"In 2022, the volume of mutual trade between our countries has already shown growth of 46%," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov was quoted as saying. "It is necessary to further increase trade turnover and strengthen economic cooperation."

Russia has proposed suspending its double taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
 

World

Middle East

Russia

Oman

Sign

Agreement

Avoid

Double

Taxation

LBCI Next
World Bank to assess damage after Ukraine dam destruction
Taiwan activates air defense as China aircraft enter zone
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-01

Oman's Hydrom signs 3 deals to develop green hydrogen projects with investments of over $20 bln

LBCI
World
2023-05-29

Polish president to sign Russian influence bill despite opposition protests

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Russia, China sign economic pacts despite Western criticism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:43

China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media

LBCI
World
07:35

Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse

LBCI
World
07:33

Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse

LBCI
World
07:25

Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Abou Haidar from Brussels: Enhancement of sustainable and comprehensive trade policies is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

LBCI
Middle East
02:30

Iran's president to visit three Latin American countries next week

LBCI
World
06:39

UK's Sunak, Biden to focus on deepening economic ties at White House meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More