News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India cbank chief says 1.8 trillion rupees of 2000-rupee notes deposited, exchanged
World
2023-06-08 | 04:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
India cbank chief says 1.8 trillion rupees of 2000-rupee notes deposited, exchanged
India's central bank has seen nearly 1.8 trillion rupees ($21.80 billion) of 2000-rupee notes coming back to the system after a decision to withdraw them from circulation.
About 85% of these notes have come back as deposits into bank accounts while the rest have been exchanged, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.
In May, the RBI said it would withdraw these high-value notes from circulation and permitted their exchange or deposit until Sept. 30.
When announced, the value of these notes in circulation was 3.6 trillion rupees, implying that half of this amount has already been sucked out of the system.
The inflows could push up growth in bank deposits.
Currency in circulation was down by 272.8 billion rupees for week ended June 2, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed late Wednesday. It was down by 364.9 billion rupees in the week ended May 26.
Reuters
World
India
Central Bank
Chief
1.8 Trillion
Rupees
2000
Note
Deposited
Exchanged
Next
UNICEF concern over report of aid group ban from Afghan education
India in talks with US on steel, aluminum tariff exemption
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-22
Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes
World
2023-05-22
Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes
0
World
2023-05-24
From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes
World
2023-05-24
From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-24
Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options
Press Highlights
2023-05-24
Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:43
China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media
World
07:43
China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media
0
World
07:35
Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse
World
07:35
Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse
0
World
07:33
Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse
World
07:33
Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse
0
World
07:25
Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash
World
07:25
Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Moussa to LBCI: There are serious attempts to communicate with different parties
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Moussa to LBCI: There are serious attempts to communicate with different parties
0
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese Tani Hanna finished 3rd place in the Gulf 12 Hours Endurance Race
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese Tani Hanna finished 3rd place in the Gulf 12 Hours Endurance Race
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-16
General Security to re-receive applications for biometric passports
Lebanon News
2023-01-16
General Security to re-receive applications for biometric passports
0
Variety
07:59
Adobe brings Firefly to the enterprise
Variety
07:59
Adobe brings Firefly to the enterprise
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
3
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
4
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
5
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
6
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
7
Press Highlights
03:18
The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race
Press Highlights
03:18
The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race
8
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More