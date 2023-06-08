News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse
World
2023-06-08 | 04:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the flooded southern region of Kherson on Thursday to discuss emergency operations after flooding caused by the destruction of a huge dam.
Moscow, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Kyiv blamed each other for the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station and dam on Tuesday, which unleashed flood water from the Dnipro River.
"Many important issues were discussed. The operational situation in the region as a result of the disaster, evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, elimination of the emergency caused by the dam explosion, organization of life support for the flooded areas," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app under video footage of his visit.
"Also, the prospects for restoring the region's ecosystem and the operational military situation in the man-made disaster area."
Kherson lies on the Dnipro, about 60 km (37 miles) downstream from the Kakhovka dam.
In a separate post, also accompanied by video footage, the president said he had visited a road crossing where people were being evacuated.
Kherson's governor had said earlier on Thursday that 600 square kilometres, or 230 square miles, of the region was under water - most of it on the Russian-occupied side of the river - and that nearly 2,000 people had already left affected areas.
"It is important to calculate the damage and allocate funds to compensate residents affected by the disaster and develop a program to compensate for losses or relocate businesses within the Kherson region," Zelenskiy said.
Reuters
World
Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Flood
Kherson
Emergency
Operations
Dam
Next
India in talks with US on steel, aluminum tariff exemption
Tunisia military helicopter goes missing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-06-07
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
World
2023-06-07
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
0
World
2023-06-06
Ukraine dam supplying water to Crimea, nuclear plant is breached, unleashing floods
World
2023-06-06
Ukraine dam supplying water to Crimea, nuclear plant is breached, unleashing floods
0
World
2023-06-06
Blasts at major dam in southern Ukraine unleash floodwaters
World
2023-06-06
Blasts at major dam in southern Ukraine unleash floodwaters
0
World
07:35
Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse
World
07:35
Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:43
China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media
World
07:43
China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media
0
World
07:35
Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse
World
07:35
Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse
0
World
07:33
Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse
World
07:33
Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse
0
World
07:25
Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash
World
07:25
Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Moussa to LBCI: There are serious attempts to communicate with different parties
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Moussa to LBCI: There are serious attempts to communicate with different parties
0
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese Tani Hanna finished 3rd place in the Gulf 12 Hours Endurance Race
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese Tani Hanna finished 3rd place in the Gulf 12 Hours Endurance Race
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-16
General Security to re-receive applications for biometric passports
Lebanon News
2023-01-16
General Security to re-receive applications for biometric passports
0
Variety
07:59
Adobe brings Firefly to the enterprise
Variety
07:59
Adobe brings Firefly to the enterprise
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
3
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
4
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
5
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
6
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
7
Press Highlights
03:18
The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race
Press Highlights
03:18
The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race
8
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More