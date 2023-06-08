Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse

World
2023-06-08 | 04:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the flooded southern region of Kherson on Thursday to discuss emergency operations after flooding caused by the destruction of a huge dam.

Moscow, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Kyiv blamed each other for the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station and dam on Tuesday, which unleashed flood water from the Dnipro River.

"Many important issues were discussed. The operational situation in the region as a result of the disaster, evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, elimination of the emergency caused by the dam explosion, organization of life support for the flooded areas," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app under video footage of his visit.

"Also, the prospects for restoring the region's ecosystem and the operational military situation in the man-made disaster area."

Kherson lies on the Dnipro, about 60 km (37 miles) downstream from the Kakhovka dam.

In a separate post, also accompanied by video footage, the president said he had visited a road crossing where people were being evacuated.

Kherson's governor had said earlier on Thursday that 600 square kilometres, or 230 square miles, of the region was under water - most of it on the Russian-occupied side of the river - and that nearly 2,000 people had already left affected areas.

"It is important to calculate the damage and allocate funds to compensate residents affected by the disaster and develop a program to compensate for losses or relocate businesses within the Kherson region," Zelenskiy said.

Reuters

World

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Flood

Kherson

Emergency

Operations

Dam

LBCI Next
India in talks with US on steel, aluminum tariff exemption
Tunisia military helicopter goes missing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-06-07

Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse

LBCI
World
2023-06-06

Ukraine dam supplying water to Crimea, nuclear plant is breached, unleashing floods

LBCI
World
2023-06-06

Blasts at major dam in southern Ukraine unleash floodwaters

LBCI
World
07:35

Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:43

China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media

LBCI
World
07:35

Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse

LBCI
World
07:33

Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse

LBCI
World
07:25

Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Moussa to LBCI: There are serious attempts to communicate with different parties

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-23

Lebanese Tani Hanna finished 3rd place in the Gulf 12 Hours Endurance Race

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-16

General Security to re-receive applications for biometric passports

LBCI
Variety
07:59

Adobe brings Firefly to the enterprise

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More