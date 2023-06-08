Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse

World
2023-06-08 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse

The water level at a reservoir in southern Ukraine is approaching a dangerous low after the destruction of the dam at the nearby Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, the state company overseeing the facility said on Thursday.

Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for the collapse of the dam on Tuesday, which unleashed flood water from the Dnipro River on a wide area of southern Ukraine.

Ihor Syrota, general director of Ukrhydroenergo, told Ukrainian television that a drop below the current water level at the Kakhovka Reservoir could affect the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station and water supply to other regions.

"We are reaching this dead zone, which is 12.70 (meters), after which there will be not be any water intake either for the cooling ponds at the Zaporizhzhia station...or...for all regions."

The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday the plant, Europe's largest, has enough water to cool its reactors for "several months" from a pond located above the reservoir.

Ukraine's nuclear energy company said on Thursday the situation was "stable and under control" at the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday morning.

Syrota added that Ukrhydroenergo was ready to work on an overlay across the damaged hydroelectric station and dam as soon as Russian forces left the eastern side of the Dnipro, and that it would take about two months to complete.

Reuters
 

World

Ukraine

Water

Reservoir

Low

Dam

Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station

LBCI Next
Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse
Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-06-06

Ukraine dam supplying water to Crimea, nuclear plant is breached, unleashing floods

LBCI
World
2023-06-06

Blasts at major dam in southern Ukraine unleash floodwaters

LBCI
World
07:35

Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse

LBCI
World
05:18

Mines uprooted in Ukraine dam disaster could pose danger for years to come - Red Cross

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:30

Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front

LBCI
World
10:22

Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal

LBCI
World
09:24

Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group

LBCI
World
09:09

Britain steps up sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-24

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:30

Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

India, soon world's most populous nation, doesn't know how many people it has

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More