China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media

2023-06-08
China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media
China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media

China's Vice President Han Zheng said on Thursday the country is willing to deepen cooperation with the British financial sector and promote sound development of bilateral economic and trade relations, state media reported.

Meeting with Nicholas Lyons, the lord mayor of London, in Beijing, Han said bilateral cooperation in the financial sector is the new driver of practical cooperation, and that momentum in China-UK economic and trade cooperation is positive, and shows great potential.



Reuters
 

