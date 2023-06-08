Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group

World
2023-06-08 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the U.S. would provide nearly $150 million in aid for areas in Syria and Iraq that were liberated from the Islamic State extremist group.

He spoke at a ministerial conference hosted by Saudi Arabia on combatting the group, which no longer controls any territory — but whose affiliates still carry out attacks across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS includes more than 80 countries and continues to coordinate action against the extremist group, which at its height controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq. Blinken said the U.S. pledge is part of new funding amounting to more than $600 million.

“Poor security and humanitarian conditions. Lack of economic opportunity. These are the fuel for the kind of desperation on which ISIS feeds and recruits,” he said in brief remarks at the opening of the conference, using a common acronym for the extremist group. “So we have to stay committed to our stabilization goals.”

Blinken did not specify, but U.S. aid to Syria is expected to flow through Kurdish allies, the U.N. or international aid groups, as the U.S. and other Western countries maintain sanctions on President Bashar Assad’s government.

Blinken co-hosted the conference as part of a two-day visit to the kingdom in which he met with senior Saudi officials, including the country’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Blinken also attended a meeting of Gulf foreign ministers.

The United States has been forced to recalibrate its decades-long alliance with Saudi Arabia as the kingdom seeks to transform itself into a global player untethered to Washington.

Under the crown prince, the oil-rich kingdom has embarked on a massive economic and social transformation aimed at reducing its dependence on oil and attracting commerce, investment and tourism. In recent years the kingdom has lifted a ban on women driving, sidelined its once-feared religious police and begun hosting concerts, raves and visiting celebrities — all of which was unthinkable a decade ago, when it was best known internationally for its ultra-conservative Islamic rule.

The Saudis have meanwhile launched wide-ranging diplomatic efforts to wind down their war in Yemen, resolve a crisis with Qatar, restore relations with archrival Iran and welcome Syria’s President Bashar Assad back into the Arab League after a 12-year boycott.

The flurry of diplomacy has included outreach to U.S. foes like Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who spoke with the crown prince by phone late Wednesday, and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, who visited Saudi Arabia and met with the crown prince shortly before Blinken’s arrival.

The Saudis have also resisted U.S. pressure to bring down oil prices as they seek revenues to fund what they have taken to referring to as “gigaprojects,” like a $500 billion futuristic city under construction on the Red Sea.

The kingdom is also hard at work transforming itself into a global power in the world of sports, attracting soccer superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to its local clubs with lavish contracts and entering into a commercial merger with the PGA tour.

The Saudis say they are pursuing their own national interests in a world increasingly defined by great power competition. In addition to improving relations with Washington’s foes, the Saudis have also resolved a spat with Canada and invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a close Western ally, to address an Arab League summit last month.

Critics say the diplomatic efforts and the push into international sports are aimed at repairing the kingdom’s image after the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist. U.S. intelligence concluded that Prince Mohammed likely approved the operation carried out by Saudi agents — allegations he denies.

Critics also point to an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in recent years, with authorities jailing everyone from liberal women’s rights activists to ultra-conservative Islamists, and even targeting Saudis living in the United States.

The State Department said Blinken engaged in wide-ranging discussions with Saudi and other Arab officials, including on ending the war in Yemen, shoring up an oft-violated U.S.-Saudi cease-fire in Sudan, and reducing Israeli-Palestinian friction. It said he also brought up human rights concerns, but it was not clear if he had convinced the Saudis to release any prisoners or lift travel bans.

As a candidate, President Joe Biden had vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over the Khashoggi killing, but he was forced to back down last year in the face of rising oil prices, eventually meeting with the crown prince and sharing a much-debated fist bump with him.

AP
 

World

Middle East

Secretary Of State

Antony Blinken

US

Syria

Iraq

Islamic State

LBCI Next
Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

US helicopter raid in Syria targets an Islamic State leader

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

US Centcom says senior Islamic state leader targeted in Syria raid, likely killed

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:30

Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front

LBCI
World
10:22

Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal

LBCI
World
09:09

Britain steps up sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia

LBCI
World
08:50

Indonesia accuses EU of 'regulatory imperialism' with deforestation law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
World
2023-01-13

Italy eyes cut in excise duties as anger grows over fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

MP Daou to LBCI: Hezbollah has not succeeded in imposing its candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More