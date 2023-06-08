Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front

World
2023-06-08 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday that his forces had repelled large-scale overnight attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the frontline in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and had inflicted heavy losses on them.

Reuters could not independently verify Shoigu's battlefield account and there was no immediate comment on the situation from the Ukrainian defence ministry.

Some Russian and Western officials have suggested that Ukraine has this week launched its long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian forces, something Kyiv has not publicly confirmed.

Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said his forces had repelled four separate overnight Ukrainian attacks along the southern front and that Kyiv's forces had been forced to retreat "with heavy losses".

"At 1.30 a.m. today the enemy attempted to break through our defences in the Zaporizhzhia direction with forces from the 47th Mechanised Brigade numbering up to 1,500 men and 150 armoured vehicles," Shoigu said in a statement.

"The enemy was detected in time by our reconnaissance forces and a preventative strike was delivered by our artillery and aviation forces and using anti-tank weapons."

Shoigu alleged that Ukraine had lost 30 tanks, 11 armoured infantry vehicles and up to 350 soldiers. He gave even higher figures for Ukrainian losses purportedly suffered over a 24-hour period yesterday.

Reuters could not independently verify the figures.

The Zaporizhzhia region, of which around 80% is controlled by Russian forces, forms part of the so-called "land bridge" - a stretch of land which connects the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian Donbas area with Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Breaking the land bridge has been widely seen as one of Ukraine's principal objectives for its counter-offensive.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the part of the Zaporizhzhia region which is under Moscow's control, said Ukrainian forces had tried to break through Russian lines using drones, armoured vehicles and multi-launch rocket systems.

Rogov, who was speaking on his official channel on the Telegram messaging application, said Russian forces expected more such attacks in the coming days and weeks which he called decisive for the course of the war, something which Moscow still calls a "special military operation."

Reuters
 
 

World

Russia

Defence

Sergei Shoigu

Ukraine

Troops

Zaporizhzhia

Losses

LBCI Next
Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-06

Ukraine says it downed hypersonic Russian missile with U.S. air defence system

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-06-05

Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia's Wagner says

LBCI
World
2023-06-05

Russia's Prigozhin says Ukraine has retaken part of settlement north of Bakhmut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:22

Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal

LBCI
World
09:24

Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group

LBCI
World
09:09

Britain steps up sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia

LBCI
World
08:50

Indonesia accuses EU of 'regulatory imperialism' with deforestation law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
World
2023-01-13

Italy eyes cut in excise duties as anger grows over fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

MP Daou to LBCI: Hezbollah has not succeeded in imposing its candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More