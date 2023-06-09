News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Pentagon readies new $2 bln Ukraine air defense package - Bloomberg News
World
2023-06-09 | 01:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Pentagon readies new $2 bln Ukraine air defense package - Bloomberg News
The U.S. will announce a new arms package for Ukraine valued at more than $2 billion as soon as Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.
The funds under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will be heavy on air defense munitions and will help Ukraine purchase Hawk missile launchers and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles, the report said.
Reuters
World
US
Arms
Ukraine
Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative
Pentagon
Next
Trump faces US criminal charges for mishandling documents, obstruction - lawyer
WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:44
Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
World
03:44
Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
0
World
12:26
WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas
World
12:26
WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas
0
World
2023-06-07
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
World
2023-06-07
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
0
World
2023-06-05
Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia's Wagner says
World
2023-06-05
Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia's Wagner says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:46
Sudan’s government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome
World
03:46
Sudan’s government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome
0
World
03:44
Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
World
03:44
Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
0
World
03:40
Pope had another peaceful night in hospital, Vatican says
World
03:40
Pope had another peaceful night in hospital, Vatican says
0
World
03:36
Heavy 'dragon boat water' rains hit southwest China, some cities flooded
World
03:36
Heavy 'dragon boat water' rains hit southwest China, some cities flooded
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-20
Tunisian judge orders detention of opposition leader Ghannouchi
Middle East
2023-04-20
Tunisian judge orders detention of opposition leader Ghannouchi
0
World
03:46
Sudan’s government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome
World
03:46
Sudan’s government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation
0
Middle East
11:58
Israel to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara soon –official
Middle East
11:58
Israel to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara soon –official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
2
Lebanon News
12:13
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
12:13
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
4
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
5
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
6
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
7
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More