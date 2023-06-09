US Pentagon readies new $2 bln Ukraine air defense package - Bloomberg News

World
2023-06-09 | 01:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Pentagon readies new $2 bln Ukraine air defense package - Bloomberg News
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US Pentagon readies new $2 bln Ukraine air defense package - Bloomberg News

The U.S. will announce a new arms package for Ukraine valued at more than $2 billion as soon as Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.

The funds under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will be heavy on air defense munitions and will help Ukraine purchase Hawk missile launchers and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles, the report said.

Reuters
 

World

US

Arms

Ukraine

Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative

Pentagon

LBCI Next
Trump faces US criminal charges for mishandling documents, obstruction - lawyer
WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:44

Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

LBCI
World
12:26

WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas

LBCI
World
2023-06-07

Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse

LBCI
World
2023-06-05

Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia's Wagner says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:46

Sudan’s government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome

LBCI
World
03:44

Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

LBCI
World
03:40

Pope had another peaceful night in hospital, Vatican says

LBCI
World
03:36

Heavy 'dragon boat water' rains hit southwest China, some cities flooded

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-20

Tunisian judge orders detention of opposition leader Ghannouchi

LBCI
World
03:46

Sudan’s government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation

LBCI
Middle East
11:58

Israel to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara soon –official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More