Romania informs Russia it must cut 51 embassy positions in Bucharest

World
2023-06-09 | 02:06
High views
Romania informs Russia it must cut 51 embassy positions in Bucharest
Romania informs Russia it must cut 51 embassy positions in Bucharest

Romania’s foreign ministry has informed Russia that it must reduce the number of its embassy positions in Bucharest by 51, bringing it in line with the size of Romania’s embassy staff in Moscow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that because some of the jobs at the Russian Embassy are vacant, about 40 staff members, 11 doing diplomatic work and 29 in technical or administrative jobs, would have to leave Romania.

The ministry said the embassy was given 30 days to comply with the decision, and if it does not, some employees would have their accreditation withdrawn.

The move “reflects the current level of bilateral relations” between Romania and Russia, the ministry said without elaborating.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Moscow would give an “appropriate response.”

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Romania expelled several Russian diplomats amid a wave of expulsions by European countries.

AP
 

