الفارس اللبناني جاد دانا يحتل المرتبة الأولى في إحدى أهم المنافسات في الولايات المتحدة الأميركية

أثبت الفارس اللبناني جاد دانا مهاراته مرة أخرى من خلال تحقيقه المركز الأول في مسابقة Class 515 - CSI5 المرموقة في مهرجان الشتاء للفروسية (WEF).



اشارة الى أن هذه البطولة، التي تقام سنويًا بدءا من شهر كانون الثاني حتى شهر آذار في فلوريدا، تعدّ واحدة من أهم الأحداث في عالم ركوب الخيل.



وتغلّب دانا على الأيرلندي داراغ كيني والمصري نايل نصار، صهر بيل غيتس، لينتزع الصدارة.



وعلى الرغم من التنافس على حصان متواضع نسبيًا مقارنة بمنافسيه، إلا أن فوز دانا يوم الأحد زاد من فرصه في التأهل لأولمبياد 2024 في باريس.



وفي مقابلة مع الـ LBCI، شارك دانا طموحاته في الحصول على نقاط كافية للوصول الى الألعاب الأولمبية. وأكد على ضرورة الدعم والرعاية لمواصلة نجاحه في الرياضة.



يذكر ان جاد انتقل إلى الولايات المتحدة قبل عام، وأظهر للجميع أنه نجم صاعد في عالم الفروسية.



ويعمل الاتحاد اللبناني للفروسية والإغتراب اللبناني الآن معًا لتوفير الدعم اللازم لمساعدة جاد في تحقيق أهدافه الأولمبية.

