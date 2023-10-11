الأخبار
رياضة
رياضة

هل لف كريستيانو رونالدو نفسه بالعلم الفلسطيني في الملعب؟ (فيديو)

2023-10-11 | 09:44
هل لف كريستيانو رونالدو نفسه بالعلم الفلسطيني في الملعب؟ (فيديو)

هل لف النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو نفسه بالعلم الفلسطيني في الملعب؟ (فيديو)

في خضم الصراع الإسرائيلي الفلسطيني المستمر، حظي مقطع فيديو يصور لاعب كرة قدم يرفع العلم الفلسطيني في الملعب باهتمام كبير على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. ويزعم من شاركوا الفيديو أن اللاعب ليس سوى نجم كرة القدم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي يظهر دعمه لفلسطين من خلال لف نفسه بعلم البلاد.

وتمت مشاركة هذا الفيديو بواسطة العديد من المستخدمين الذين تم التحقق منهم على منصة X.

وفي الوقت نفسه، شارك العديد من مستخدمي فيسبوك مقطع الفيديو زاعمين أن اللاعب الذي ظهر في اللقطات هو كريستيانو رونالدو.

ومن أجل التأكد من حقائق الفيديو واسع الانتشار، بدأ موقع Newschecker بتحليل اللقطات عن كثب. ولوحظ أن اللاعب في الفيديو كان يرتدي القميص رقم 18. ومن المعروف على نطاق واسع أن نجم كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالدو كان يرتدي القميص رقم 7 باستمرار، خاصة خلال فترة وجوده مع مانشستر يونايتد.

علاوة على ذلك، أجرى الموقع عمليات بحث عكسية عن الصور على كل من Google وYandex باستخدام الإطارات الرئيسية المستخرجة من الفيديو. وهو ما قاده إلى صفحة الكترونية على موقع GettyImages، والتي نُشرت في 1 كانون الأول 2022، والتي كشفت أنه تم التقاط الصورة خلال مباراة المجموعة السادسة لكأس العالم قطر 2022 بين كندا والمغرب على ملعب الثمامة في 01 كانون الأول 2022 في الدوحة، قطر.

وكتب تحت الصورة: "كندا ضد المغرب: المجموعة السادسة - كأس العالم قطر 2022: الدوحة، قطر - 01 كانون الأول: جواد الياميق المغربي يحتفل بعد تأهل الفريق إلى مراحل خروج المغلوب خلال مباراة المجموعة السادسة لكأس العالم لكرة القدم قطر 2022 بين كندا والمغرب على ملعب الثمامة يوم 01 كانون الأول 2022 بالدوحة، قطر. (تصوير ماتياس هانجست / غيتي إيماجز).

كما وجد الموقع أيضًا العديد من منشورات اليوتيوب لنفس الفيديو الذي شاركته قنوات اليوتيوب المعتمدة، بتاريخ 2 كانون الأول 2020، مع تسمية توضيحية تقول "اللاعب المغربي جواد الياميق يرفع العلم الفلسطيني". 

كما عثر موقع Newschecker على تقرير نشره موقع "ماركا" الرياضي المعروف بتاريخ 10 كانون الأول 2022، تحت عنوان "الياميق يستغل نجاح المغرب لمناصرة "القضية الفلسطينية".

بعد ذلك، حصل الموقع على تقرير من شبكة سي إن إن، نُشر في 7 كانون الأول، بعنوان "العلم الفلسطيني يلوح في الملعب بينما يحتفل المغرب بفوزه التاريخي بكأس العالم"..

وهكذا تبيّن أن الصورة المنتشرة التي تدعي أن كريستيانو رونالدو أظهر الدعم لفلسطين من خلال لف نفسه بالعلم الفلسطيني، غير صحيحة. اللاعب الذي يظهر في الفيديو هو لاعب كرة القدم المغربي جواد الياميق ووقعت الحادثة خلال إحدى مباريات كأس العالم لكرة القدم قطر 2022.
 
 
 
 
*حفاظاً على حقوق الملكية الفكرية يرجى عدم نسخ ما يزيد عن 20 في المئة من مضمون الخبر مع ذكر اسم موقع الـ LBCI Lebanon News الالكتروني وارفاقه برابط الخبر Hyperlink تحت طائلة الملاحقة القانونية


