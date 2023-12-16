الأخبار
رياضة

توم لوكيير قائد فريق لوتون تاون يتعرض لسكتة قلبية خلال المباراة التي جمعته بنادي بورنموث... وهذا وضعه الصحي! (فيديو)

2023-12-16 | 17:15
2min
أعلن فريق لوتون تاون تعرض قائده توم لوكيير، لسكتة قلبية خلال المباراة التي كانت تجمعه بنادي بورنموث يوم السبت في الجولة الـ17 من الدوري الإنكليزي والتي تم تعليقها بسبب هذا الحادث الصحي.

وكتب لوتون تاون عبر حسابه في منصة "إكس":  "يؤكد طاقمنا الطبي أن قائد فريقنا تعرض لسكتة قلبية على أرض الملعب، لكنه استجاب في الوقت الذي تم فيه نقله على النقالة... تلقى المزيد من العلاج داخل الملعب، وهو ما نشكر عليه مرة أخرى الطواقم الطبية للفريقين".

وتابع لوتون تاون في بيانه "تم نقل توم إلى المستشفى، حيث يمكننا طمأنة أنصاره بأن حالته مستقرة ويخضع حاليا لمزيد من الاختبارات... نود أن نشكر الجميع على دعمهم واهتمامهم".

وكان لوكيير قد سقط بشكل مروع على الأرض من دون أن يمسه أي لاعب آخر في الدقيقة 59.

ولم يستجب اللاعب لنداء زملائه، ليركض روب إدواردز، مدرب لوتون تاون، ليطالب لاعبيه بالابتعاد، لإفساح المجال أمام الجهاز الطبي لعلاج قائدهم، وسط حالة من الرعب سيطرت على الجميع.

وغادر الفريقان الملعب بينما تلقى لوكيير رعاية طبية لنحو سبع دقائق في ملعب "فيتاليتي".

وحمل اللاعب البالغ من العمر 29 عاما في النهاية على محفة إلى خارج الملعب.

وكانت النتيجة تشير وقتها إلى التعادل 1-1 بين الفريقين، واتخذ الحكم سيمون هوبر قرار إيقاف المباراة عند الدقيقة 65.
 
 
 
 
