رياضة

ليبرون جيمس يرد على التكهنات حول مستقبله في الدوري الأميركي للمحترفين... هذا ما قاله!

2024-05-01 | 15:30
2min
ليبرون جيمس يرد على التكهنات حول مستقبله في الدوري الأميركي للمحترفين... هذا ما قاله!

ليبرون جيمس يرد على التكهنات حول مستقبله في الدوري الأميركي للمحترفين... هذا ما قاله!

نفى لاعب كرة السلة الأميركي ليبرون جيمس ما ورد في التقارير التي تحدثت عن مستقبله مع فريق "لايكرز" بعد خروجه من التصفيات المؤهلة لدوري كرة السلة الأميركي للمحترفين، بحسب ما جاء في مجلة "بيبول" الأميركية.
 
 
 
وبدأت التكهنات حول إمكانية عدم انضمام ليبرون للفريق المذكور كلاعب في الصيف المقبل، بعد خسارته أمام فريق "دنفر ناغتس" يوم الإثنين الفائت.
 
 
 
ورد جيمس على التكهنات المذكورة بالقول: "لن أجيب على ذلك"، ما أثار قلق مشجعي فريق "لايكرز".
 
 
 
وكتب ليبرون عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس" X (تويتر سابقاً): " لقد قرأت وسمعت الكثير من التقارير حول مستقبلي المهني إلا أنني لا أعرف حتى الآن ما ينبغي عليّ فعله لأنني أفكر فقط في قضاء الوقت مع عائلتي وأصدقائي!".
 
 
 
وتابع: "سأتحدث مع عائلتي لاتخاذ القرار المناسب الذي سأعلنه لكم لاحقاً".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
آخر الأخبار

رياضة

التكهنات

مستقبله

الدوري

الأميركي

للمحترفين...

قاله!

