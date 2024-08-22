الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI
رياضة

بعد أن تجاوز عتبة المليون بوقت قياسي... رونالدو يفاجئ جمهوره بإنجاز جديد! (فيديو)

2024-08-22 | 03:30
أطلق نجم كرة القدم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، أمس الأربعاء، قناته الرسمية على منصة يوتيوب حيث سيعرض من خلالها أبرز اللحظات في حياته الرياضية والاجتماعية.

وفي التفاصيل، استطاعت قناة كريستيانو رونالدو الجديدة تجاوز عتبة الـ14 مليون متابع بعد ساعات من إطلاقها، كما نشر النجم البرتغالي عبر حسابه على منصة إكس مقطع فيديو له قائلا "انتهى الانتظار".

ونشر كريستيانو رونالدو مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه على منصة إنستغرام حيث أعلن من خلاله المفاجأة التي حضّرها لجمهوره، قائلاً: "كيف الحال يا رفاق، لديّ مفاجأة كبيرة لكم، الآن أصبح لدي قناة على يوتيوب، قوموا بالمتابعة".

وفاجأ كريستيانو رونالدو جمهوره ومتابعيه في مقطع الفيديو الأول الذي قدم من خلاله قناته الرسمية بعنوان "سوف تقابل كريستيانو وجورجينا الحقيقيين".

وفي هذا السياق، أرسلت المنصة لكريستيانو رونالدو درع "يوتيوب" الذهبي وذلك بعد أن تخطى عدد المشتركين في القناة أكثر من مليون متابع خلال ساعة تقريبا.

كذلك، شارك كريستيانو رونالدو مقطع فيديو فاجأ من خلاله عائلته وأولاده بحصوله على درع يوتيوب الذهبي، وكتب الأخير رسالة باللغة الانكليزية مفادها: "إنها هدية لعائلتي... أتوجه بالشكر إلى كافة المشتركين والمتابعين".

ويُذكر أن إطلاق قناته الرسمية على منصة يوتيوب تزامن عقب إطلاق كريستيانو رونالدو علامته التجارية للملابس الداخلية والعطور.
 
 
 
