Sports

PSG suffer another defeat as Ligue 1 lead cut to three points

2023-01-16 | 10:42
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
PSG suffer another defeat as Ligue 1 lead cut to three points

Paris St Germain suffered their second defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Stade Rennais on Sunday as their Ligue 1 lead was slashed to three points.

 
Rennes, who have won a club record ninth consecutive home game in the top flight, prevailed thanks to Hamari Traore's second-half goal as the visitors suffered their second loss in three league outings.
 
PSG have 47 points from 19 games while second-placed RC Lens are on 44 after their 1-0 win against AJ Auxerre on Saturday, with Olympique de Marseille third two points further adrift following their 3-1 victory against Lorient, also on Saturday.
 
Despite the win, Rennes slipped down to fifth on 37 points, behind Monaco on goal difference after the principality side destroyed AC Ajaccio 7-1 earlier on Sunday with a Wissam Ben Yedder hat-trick.
 
"Two defeats in the new year, we need to be more aggressive and solid. If we find it again it will be fine," said PSG captain Marquinhos.
 
"We have to find it quickly. It's a lot of points that we dropped. Behind us, Lens and Marseille will not slow down."
 
Kylian Mbappe, back after returning to training early following the World Cup final, was on the bench with Hugo Ekitike starting up front alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar but it was the injured midfielder Marco Verratti that PSG missed the most.
 
Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, 16, became the youngest player to start a Ligue 1 game for PSG and was nowhere near the Italian's level.
 
Rennes had the first clear chance in the 28th minute when Arnaud Kalimuendo forced Gianluigi Donnarumma to box away his powerful shot from inside the box.
 
Donnaruma denied Lovro Majer to keep his team afloat five minutes later as PSG struggled to threaten, prompting Christophe Galtier to replace Ekitike with Mbappe 10 minutes into the second half.
 
Rennes continued to push and were rewarded in the 65th minute when Traore found the back of the net with a low angled shot from Adrien Truffert's pass.
 
PSG's Juan Bernat had a half-volley tipped over the bar by Steve Mandanda in the 81st before the capital side threw everything at Rennes in vain.
 
Earlier, Montpellier's home game against Nantes was stopped briefly in the first half after Montpellier supporters threw smoke bombs onto the pitch.
 
Montpellier fans threw colored pyrotechnics and the match at their Stade de La Mosson home ground was paused by the referee around the 13th minute.
 
Players were sent back to their dressing rooms before the game resumed after 15 minutes.
 
A homophobic banner was also displayed in the stands, which will likely trigger sanctions from the French league (LFP).
 

Sports

Football

PSG

Paris St Germain

Rennes

Nine

Consecutive

Wins

Ligue1

Table

Standings

Kylian

Mbappe

Lionel

Messi

World Cup

Return

LBCI Next
Lebanon among biggest winners at ACS Akkar Royal Battle
Newcastle boss Howe considering dropping Joelinton after drink-driving charge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-09

Mbappe, Real Madrid slam French football president for 'disrespecting' Zidane

LBCI
Sports
07:10

NBA champions Warriors praise Biden on Griner, gun control in White House return

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Montfort wins bid for Uniper's marine fuels oil refinery in UAE

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-17

Lebanese fears over protests returning to streets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:10

NBA champions Warriors praise Biden on Griner, gun control in White House return

LBCI
Sports
06:22

Injured champion Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

LBCI
Variety
11:30

Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Thousands sign petition to save 'sacred' Japan stadium where Ruth once played

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
World
2022-12-17

New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app