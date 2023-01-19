News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Nadal sidelined for 6-8 weeks with hip flexor injury
2023-01-19 | 06:08
Share
2
min
Nadal sidelined for 6-8 weeks with hip flexor injury
World number two Rafa Nadal will be sidelined for six to eight weeks by the hip flexor injury he suffered during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, the Spaniard's team said on Thursday.
Nadal's title defense ended bitterly on Wednesday as he slumped to a 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat by Mackenzie McDonald, the latest chapter in a long history of fitness problems at Melbourne Park.
The 36-year-old had an MRI scan on his left leg in Melbourne on Thursday, which revealed a grade 2 injury in the Iliopsoas, the primary hip flexor.
"He will be resting the next days once back in Spain and will start with anti-inflammatory physiotherapy," his team said in a statement.
"The normal time estimated for a complete recuperation is between six and eight weeks."
The 22-times Grand Slam champion arrived in Melbourne with only one win to his name since the US Open after rib, abdomen and foot injuries kept him off court for much of last season after Wimbledon.
"I mean, hopefully it's nothing too bad. In the end (it has) been three positive weeks in terms of practice," he told reporters after his defeat.
"So I really hope that (injury) doesn't put me out of the court for a long time, because then it's tough to make all the recovery again.
"It's not only the recovery. It's all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level." A six to eight week recuperation would allow Nadal to return well before the clay court season and the run-up to the defense of his French Open title in late May and early June.
Reuters
Sports
Rafa
Nadal
Tennis
Australian Open
Hip
Injury
Spanish
Melbourne Park
Recuperation
Next
NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow
Usain Bolt seeks missing $12.7 mln from Jamaica investment firm
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-18
Injured champion Nadal crashes out of Australian Open
Sports
2023-01-18
Injured champion Nadal crashes out of Australian Open
0
Middle East
2023-01-18
Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security
Middle East
2023-01-18
Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more
Variety
2023-01-17
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:41
9-year-old Lebanese swimmer wins six medals in Qatar
Variety
06:41
9-year-old Lebanese swimmer wins six medals in Qatar
0
Sports
06:22
NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow
Sports
06:22
NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow
0
Sports
04:15
Usain Bolt seeks missing $12.7 mln from Jamaica investment firm
Sports
04:15
Usain Bolt seeks missing $12.7 mln from Jamaica investment firm
0
Sports
09:59
Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy
Sports
09:59
Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-02
North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
World
2023-01-02
North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
0
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
0
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
10:50
Forbes features Najwa Karam in 50 Over 50: EMEA list
Variety
10:50
Forbes features Najwa Karam in 50 Over 50: EMEA list
2
Middle East
11:00
Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says
Middle East
11:00
Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says
3
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
5
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
6
Lebanon Economy
12:17
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
Lebanon Economy
12:17
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:41
Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation
News Bulletin Reports
09:41
Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store