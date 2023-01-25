Sports

Kimmich rescues Bayern with last-gasp equalizer against Cologne

2023-01-25 | 06:19
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kimmich rescues Bayern with last-gasp equalizer against Cologne

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich thundered in a 90th minute equalizer to rescue a 1-1 draw against Cologne on Tuesday, staying four points clear at the top.

The German champions, chasing a record-extending 11th league crown, had possession but were far less effective than their opponents who looked to be snatching the three points courtesy of Ellyes Skhiri's fourth minute volley at the far post.

But Kimmich scored with a long-range effort to lift leaders Bayern, who have now drawn their last two league matches, to 36 points.

"We had to change things after the second half and we dominated after the break. Two points from the last two matches is too little for us," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The Bavarians had also drawn 1-1 against RB Leipzig last week.

"We had chances but we had to use at least one of them. Cologne defended with many players in the last 25 minutes," Nagelsmann said. "It is good to have 15 shots towards goal but we are happy when we start scoring more than just one."

Leipzig, 6-1 winners against Schalke 04, are in second place on 32. Eintracht Frankfurt, third on 30, take on Freiburg on Wednesday.

Buoyed by last week's 7-1 demolition of Werder Bremen, Cologne were sharper throughout the first half and a step faster to the ball, keeping Bayern, who face Paris St Germain in the Champions League last 16 next month, well away from their box.

The Bavarians, who sacked goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic on Monday, a close friend of injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, completely dominated after the break.

Despite the one-sided traffic could not find a way to score for much of the second half.

Substitute Thomas Mueller had their best chance but Marvin Schwaebe tipped his 80th-minute header over the bar. The keeper was beaten, however, when Kimmich's missile went in off the bar in the last minute.

Reuters

Sports

Football

Germany

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich

Equalizer

Cologne

LBCI Next
Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards for Nunn, picks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:27

US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

Germany charges five with plot to kidnap minister, overthrow government

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Germany is looking into PayPal’s terms for merchants

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

European allies urge Germany to let tanks go to Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
10:49

Djokovic romps on towards 10th Australian title, Linette stuns Pliskova

LBCI
Sports
07:11

Moshiri says Everton not for sale but close to securing stadium investment

LBCI
Sports
07:05

NBA roundup: 25/1/23

LBCI
Sports
06:26

Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Badri Daher has been released

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Turkey's inflation seen at 42.5 percent in 2023, GDP growth at 3 percent

LBCI
Variety
07:45

For the first time in Lebanon, separating Siamese twins ends successfully

LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app