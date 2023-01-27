Sports

Ajax sack Schreuder as winless run continues

2023-01-27 | 05:14
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Ajax sack Schreuder as winless run continues

Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have fired coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 draw with Volendam on Thursday extended his side's winless run to seven league games, the club said.

Schreuder was appointed on a two-year contract in May to replace Erik ten Hag after he left the Amsterdam-based club to take over as Manchester United manager.

But with Ajax fifth in the Eredivisie, seven points behind leaders Feyenoord after 18 matches, they decided to part ways with the former Club Brugge coach.

"This is a painful decision, but it's necessary," Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said in a statement. "Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too.

"Due to the World Cup, we had an early and long break during the winter. We gave Alfred our time and trust to change the way things were going. It became clear to us that he could not change the tide."

Ajax have not won in the league since defeating RKC Waalwijk on Oct. 23 and have drawn their last six Eredivisie matches.

Reuters

Sports

Football

Ajax

Amsterdam

Sack

Fire

Manager

Schreuder

Winless

Run

Continues

Erik Ten Hag

Replacement

Eredivisie

LBCI Next
Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach 1st Australian Open final
Benzema, Vinicius strike as Real fight back to sink Atletico
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2022-12-28

Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

BMW iVentures continues its love affair with EVs, backing this Bulgarian startup’s $13M A-round

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-24

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:30

JPMorgan looking to finance Italy's Serie A for up to 1 bln euros

LBCI
Sports
05:48

LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

LBCI
Sports
05:41

NBA roundup: 27/1/23

LBCI
Sports
05:17

Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach 1st Australian Open final

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

LBCI
Middle East
07:06

Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest

LBCI
World
2023-01-24

Russia, Syria restore Syrian air base for joint use

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-20

Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app