Sports

IOC rejects 'defamatory' criticism from Ukraine

2023-01-31 | 05:01
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
IOC rejects 'defamatory' criticism from Ukraine

The International Olympic Committee on Monday rejected fierce criticism from Ukrainian officials, who have accused it of promoting war after the body said Russians could potentially be given the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak at the weekend described the Lausanne-based body as promoting "violence, mass murders, destruction" and said on Monday a Russian presence at the Games would constitute giving the country "a platform to promote genocide".

"The IOC rejects in the strongest possible terms this and other defamatory statements," the IOC said in a statement. "They cannot serve as a basis for any constructive discussion."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who last week called for a campaign to keep Russian athletes from competing in Paris, asked Denmark's visiting prime minister for support on Monday.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy pledged to "protect sports structures and the international Olympic movement from being discredited through the efforts of some representatives of sports bureaucracy to allow Russian athletes at international competitions".

Russia invaded neighbour Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year saying it wanted to protect its security and Russian speakers. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions driven from their homes.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba drew attention earlier to the fact that many Russian Olympians had ties with the military, including by competing for sports clubs affiliated with the defence ministry.

"The army that commits atrocities, kills, rapes, and loots. This is whom the ignorant IOC wants to put under white flag allowing to compete," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Russia has denied allegations that its forces have committed atrocities in Ukraine.

The IOC said last week that it welcomed a proposal from the Olympic Council of Asia for Russian and Belarusian athletes to have the chance to compete in Asia.

That could potentially also include Olympic qualifying events, given Russian and Belarusian athletes are unable to compete in Europe due to various restrictions and bans as well as opposition caused by Russia's invasion.

The IOC added then, however, that each sport federation was the "sole authority for its international competitions".

The Russian foreign ministry has said any attempt to squeeze Moscow out of international sport because of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine is "doomed to fail".

Reuters

Sports

Olympics

IOC

Rejects

Defamatory

Criticism

Ukraine

International

Committee

Paris

Appeal

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 31/1/23
Real Madrid frustrated in goalless draw against Real Sociedad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-30

Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

Ukraine could boycott Olympics if Russians allowed back

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-09

Iran sentences three more protesters to death amid international criticism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
11:52

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

LBCI
Sports
07:40

Man United's Eriksen injured for 'extended period'

LBCI
Sports
07:16

Lebanon excelled in Qatar’s Doha Stars Art Gymnastics competition

LBCI
Sports
05:48

Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Egypt signs $1.5 billion financing agreement with ITFC

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud

LBCI
Variety
08:23

"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:15

IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app