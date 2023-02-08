News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
NBA roundup: 8/2/23
2023-02-08 | 04:43
Share
4
min
NBA roundup: 8/2/23
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James owned the spotlight Tuesday by setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, although the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder left their mark on the proceedings by earning a 133-130 victory.
James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points on a fallaway jumper from just beyond the free-throw line with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 38 points in the game to give him 38,390 in his 20-year-career.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and dished out eight assists for the Thunder, while Jalen Williams added 25 points. The Thunder led by as many as 15 points in the first half and were up by 13 in the third quarter, but James' milestone basket brought Los Angeles within 104-99 heading into the final period.
The Lakers tied the game at 106-106 on a hoop by Rui Hachimura with 9:34 remaining, but a 12-0 run by the Thunder, capped by a layup from Josh Giddey, gave the visitors a 118-106 advantage with seven minutes left. Kenrich Williams' dunk with 6.6 seconds left gave the Thunder a six-point edge. Los Angeles halved the deficit on a 3-pointer by Patrick Beverley with 1.3 seconds to go.
Nuggets 146, Timberwolves 112
Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season and host Denver scored a season high in points versus Minnesota.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points and Aaron Gordon finished with 24 as Denver produced season highs in points for a quarter (49 in the first) and a half (79 in the first).
Anthony Edwards and Luka Garza had 19 points apiece for the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell scored 10 before being ejected in the third quarter.
Suns 116, Nets 112
Deandre Ayton tied a career high with 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Phoenix held on to win in Brooklyn, despite a record-breaking night by the Nets' Cam Thomas.
Ayton made 14 of 18 shots as the Suns won for the ninth time in 11 games. He also converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter, and Phoenix never trailed again.
Thomas scored 43 points after pouring in 47 and 44 in his previous two games. He became the first player in franchise history with three straight 40-point games and scored 13 of his points in the fourth. At 21 years, 117 days, Thomas also became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in three straight games.
Knicks 102, Magic 98
Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Julius Randle added 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as New York rallied to win against host Orlando.
Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 for New York, which has won two straight and five of its last eight. Markelle Fultz scored 21 points to lead Orlando, which led for much of the game but was outscored 36-29 in the fourth quarter.
Leading by three with 3.5 seconds left, the Knicks fouled Banchero instead of allowing the rookie to attempt a game-tying 3-pointer. After making the first free throw, Banchero's second attempt was rebounded by Randle, who made two foul shots for the final margin.
Pelicans 116, Hawks 107
Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double as host New Orleans beat Atlanta.
Valanciunas finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, CJ McCollum scored 21 points, Trey Murphy III had 16 and Herbert Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans won their third straight after a 10-game losing streak.
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to lead the Hawks. Dejounte Murray had 19, Trae Young had 16 points and 16 assists, John Collins scored 15 points and Clint Capela added 13.
Grizzlies 104, Bulls 89
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help ignite a pivotal 32-14 period for Memphis en route to a win over visiting Chicago.
Chicago -- coming into Memphis on a three-game winning streak and playing the second leg of a back-to-back -- erased a 10-point halftime deficit thanks to a 36-23 third quarter. The teams went back and forth for the first five minutes of the final period before the Grizzlies went on a decisive 10-0 run. The burst was part of a longer 22-7 surge that spanned the game's final 7 1/2 minutes.
Jackson led the charge with support from Ja Morant, who finished with a game-high 34 points, and Brandon Clarke, who came off the bench for 13 points. Nikola Vucevic led Chicago, playing without DeMar DeRozan (hip), scoring 28 points and pulling down a game-high 17 rebounds.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
Roundup
LeBron James
All-Time
Leading
Scorer
History
Surpasses
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Next
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
'King James' claims throne as all-time leading scorer
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:38
'King James' claims throne as all-time leading scorer
Sports
04:38
'King James' claims throne as all-time leading scorer
0
Sports
2023-02-07
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
Sports
2023-02-07
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-06
NBA roundup: 6/2/23
Sports
2023-02-06
NBA roundup: 6/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-03
NBA roundup: 3/2/23
Sports
2023-02-03
NBA roundup: 3/2/23
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
0
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
0
Sports
04:38
'King James' claims throne as all-time leading scorer
Sports
04:38
'King James' claims throne as all-time leading scorer
0
Sports
2023-02-07
PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour
Sports
2023-02-07
PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:15
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
Middle East
10:15
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
0
Variety
2023-02-07
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
Variety
2023-02-07
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
0
Middle East
2023-02-05
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Middle East
2023-02-05
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
2
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
3
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
5
Lebanon News
12:17
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
Lebanon News
12:17
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
6
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
7
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
8
World
10:51
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
World
10:51
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store