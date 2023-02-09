News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash
2023-02-09 | 07:29
Share
2
min
State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash
Having shown worrying shortcomings in all departments this year, Paris St Germain desperately need to get their act together if they want to stand a chance against Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 clash next week.
The Ligue 1 leaders have lost three games in 2023, the latest on Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in the French Cup last 16 when they were overwhelmed by the Provence side's aggressiveness throughout.
With Kylian Mbappe out injured for another two weeks, meaning he won't play against Bayern at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, PSG are without a match winner while Neymar was hugely disappointing against Marseille.
Only Lionel Messi up front has been up to his standards recently and that will not be enough against the Bundesliga giants.
"When they get bumped into, nobody really responds. It's always the same thing: if they can play at their pace, there's no problem," former OM and PSG player Edouard Cisse told French sports daily L'Equipe on Thursday.
"As soon as the opposing team put on the intensity, they are lost."
In midfield, PSG were hugely dominated as only Marco Verratti has the capacity to stand his ground, and Vitinha, who has been fielded as a playmaker behind Messi and Neymar as Christophe Galtier reshuffled his team in the absence of Mbappe, has yet to show he can put his forwards in the best positions.
Bayern, instead, have been rediscovering their form, scoring eight goals in their last two Bundesliga matches - not a good omen for PSG, whose defence has often been at a loss.
Sergio Ramos might have scored the equaliser on Wednesday but his aggression does not make up for his lack of pace and poor sense of anticipation and the Spaniard often leaves Marquinhos on his own.
The Brazilian, once again, urged his team mates to rise up on Wednesday.
"We need to shut our mouths and work," he said.
PSG's best course of action might be to dig deep and find some pride ahead of a Ligue 1 game against Monaco on Saturday and Tuesday's match against Bayern.
"We are disappointed and we are angry," said keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
If talent has been lacking at PSG lately, anger might take them somewhere.
Reuters
Sports
PSG
Emergency
Champions
League
Clash
Bayern Munich
Next
Suns acquire Kevin Durant from Nets
PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
0
Sports
2023-02-03
Qatar to host western knockout matches in Asian Champions League
Sports
2023-02-03
Qatar to host western knockout matches in Asian Champions League
0
Sports
2022-12-28
Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run
Sports
2022-12-28
Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run
0
Sports
07:16
PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille
Sports
07:16
PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
0
Sports
07:55
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Sports
07:55
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
0
Sports
07:48
Suns acquire Kevin Durant from Nets
Sports
07:48
Suns acquire Kevin Durant from Nets
0
Sports
07:16
PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille
Sports
07:16
PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
We fled war to die in an earthquake, says Iraqi woman mourning family in Turkey
Middle East
2023-02-08
We fled war to die in an earthquake, says Iraqi woman mourning family in Turkey
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-08
Lebanese judges will resume activities after months-long strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-08
Lebanese judges will resume activities after months-long strike
0
Variety
2022-12-15
Parents of young Beirut blast victim raise funds to help their community
Variety
2022-12-15
Parents of young Beirut blast victim raise funds to help their community
0
Sports
2023-02-06
Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch
Sports
2023-02-06
Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
2
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
4
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
5
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
6
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
7
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
8
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store