Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Sports
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
2023-02-09 | 11:50
1
min
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Moroccan former tennis player Younes Rachidi has been banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of fixing 135 matches, the highest number of offences by one individual ever detected, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).
The 36-year-old was involved in match-fixing with two Algerian players recently banned by the ITIA, the independent body said, with the cases uncovered following law enforcement investigations in conjunction with the ITIA in Belgium.
"The case was ruled on by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Janie Soubliere who found all charges proved, the 135 breaches 'egregious' and imposed a fine of $34,000 in addition to the life ban," the ITIA said in a statement on Thursday.
Rachidi, who had a highest ATP doubles ranking of 473, is now permanently prohibited from playing in, coaching at or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.
The ITIA was established by the sport's international governing bodies to oversee integrity matters.
Reuters
Sports
Younes Rachidi
Tennis
Banned
Life
Moroccan
Match
Fixing
Record
