News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
NBA roundup: 10/2/23
2023-02-10 | 04:46
Share
3
min
NBA roundup: 10/2/23
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday.
Khris Middleton scored 22 points off the Milwaukee bench, and Jrue Holiday finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Playing without LeBron James -- sitting out to rest an ankle injury inflamed after he set the NBA's all-time scoring record on Tuesday -- the Lakers got a team-high 25 points from Dennis Schroder. Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds.
The Bucks overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, blitzing the short-handed Lakers in the third quarter with a 38-23 advantage. Antetokounmpo fueled the pivotal period with 5-of-7 shooting from the floor, leading to 15 points.
Nets 116, Bulls 105
Spencer Dinwiddie made his return to the Nets a successful one, scoring 25 points as Brooklyn pulled away down the stretch against visiting Chicago in New York.
Dinwiddie, acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith from Dallas for Kyrie Irving on Monday, also handed out six assists and tied a career high with four steals. Cam Thomas added 20 points and Joe Harris scored 18 as the Nets won their first game without Kevin Durant, who was traded to Phoenix in a four-team deal that was officially announced an hour before tipoff.
Zach LaVine 38 points for Chicago, which missed 21 of 26 3-point tries. Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 17 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan finished with 14 points.
Magic 115, Nuggets 104
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points as host Orlando beat Denver.
Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece as the Magic won for the third time in four games.
Denver's Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 37 points and added 13 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds. Jamal Murray missed his third straight game and second due to right knee inflammation.
Hawks 116, Suns 107
Trae Young collected 36 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to fuel host Atlanta to victory over short-handed Phoenix.
Young made 10 of 18 field goals -- including 5 of 8 from 3-point range -- and 11 of 12 from the foul line. Atlanta's Dejounte Murray tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists while John Collins added 16 points to send Atlanta to its third win in five games. Clint Capela pulled down 17 rebounds.
Phoenix's Josh Okogie, a former Georgia Tech standout, scored 25 points off the bench. Deandre Ayton added 23 on 10-of-15 shooting. Ish Wainright scored 17 points and Chris Paul added 15 points and eight assists for the Suns, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
Roundup
Bucks
Lakers
LeBron James
Next
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-08
NBA roundup: 8/2/23
Sports
2023-02-08
NBA roundup: 8/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-07
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
Sports
2023-02-07
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-06
NBA roundup: 6/2/23
Sports
2023-02-06
NBA roundup: 6/2/23
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
0
Sports
04:51
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
Sports
04:51
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
0
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
0
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
Middle East
2023-02-06
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
0
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
0
Lebanon News
07:26
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
07:26
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
2
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
3
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
4
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
5
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
7
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
8
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store