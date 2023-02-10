NBA roundup: 10/2/23

Khris Middleton scored 22 points off the Milwaukee bench, and Jrue Holiday finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.



Playing without LeBron James -- sitting out to rest an ankle injury inflamed after he set the NBA's all-time scoring record on Tuesday -- the Lakers got a team-high 25 points from Dennis Schroder. Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bucks overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, blitzing the short-handed Lakers in the third quarter with a 38-23 advantage. Antetokounmpo fueled the pivotal period with 5-of-7 shooting from the floor, leading to 15 points.



Nets 116, Bulls 105



Spencer Dinwiddie made his return to the Nets a successful one, scoring 25 points as Brooklyn pulled away down the stretch against visiting Chicago in New York.

Dinwiddie, acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith from Dallas for Kyrie Irving on Monday, also handed out six assists and tied a career high with four steals. Cam Thomas added 20 points and Joe Harris scored 18 as the Nets won their first game without Kevin Durant, who was traded to Phoenix in a four-team deal that was officially announced an hour before tipoff.



Zach LaVine 38 points for Chicago, which missed 21 of 26 3-point tries. Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 17 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan finished with 14 points.

Magic 115, Nuggets 104



Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points as host Orlando beat Denver.



Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece as the Magic won for the third time in four games.



Denver's Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 37 points and added 13 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds. Jamal Murray missed his third straight game and second due to right knee inflammation.



Hawks 116, Suns 107



Trae Young collected 36 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to fuel host Atlanta to victory over short-handed Phoenix.



Young made 10 of 18 field goals -- including 5 of 8 from 3-point range -- and 11 of 12 from the foul line. Atlanta's Dejounte Murray tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists while John Collins added 16 points to send Atlanta to its third win in five games. Clint Capela pulled down 17 rebounds.



Phoenix's Josh Okogie, a former Georgia Tech standout, scored 25 points off the bench. Deandre Ayton added 23 on 10-of-15 shooting. Ish Wainright scored 17 points and Chris Paul added 15 points and eight assists for the Suns, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.