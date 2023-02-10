News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
2023-02-10 | 04:55
Share
0
min
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.
Messi played the full 90 minutes of PSG's 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday but later felt pain in his hamstring, the report said.
It added that the 35-year-old would miss PSG's Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco on Saturday, three days before they host Bayern.
Messi, who helped Argentina win the World Cup in December, has scored 15 goals in 25 games in all competitions for PSG this season.
The Parisian club are already without forward Kylian Mbappe for the game against the German champions after he picked up a thigh injury last week.
The second leg will be held in Munich on March 8.
Reuters
Sports
PSG
Paris St Germain
Lionel Messi
Doubtful
Bayern Munich
Champions
League
Clash
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-09
State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash
Sports
2023-02-09
State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash
0
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
0
Sports
2023-02-03
Qatar to host western knockout matches in Asian Champions League
Sports
2023-02-03
Qatar to host western knockout matches in Asian Champions League
0
Sports
2022-12-28
Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run
Sports
2022-12-28
Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:51
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
Sports
04:51
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
0
Sports
04:46
NBA roundup: 10/2/23
Sports
04:46
NBA roundup: 10/2/23
0
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
0
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
Middle East
2023-02-06
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
0
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
0
Lebanon News
07:26
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
07:26
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
2
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
3
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
4
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
5
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
7
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
8
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store