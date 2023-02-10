Sports

PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern

2023-02-10 | 04:55
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of PSG's 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday but later felt pain in his hamstring, the report said.

It added that the 35-year-old would miss PSG's Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco on Saturday, three days before they host Bayern.
 
Messi, who helped Argentina win the World Cup in December, has scored 15 goals in 25 games in all competitions for PSG this season.

The Parisian club are already without forward Kylian Mbappe for the game against the German champions after he picked up a thigh injury last week.

The second leg will be held in Munich on March 8.
 

Sports

PSG

Paris St Germain

Lionel Messi

Doubtful

Bayern Munich

Champions

League

Clash

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-09

State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-02

Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-03

Qatar to host western knockout matches in Asian Champions League

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-28

Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:51

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

LBCI
Sports
04:46

NBA roundup: 10/2/23

LBCI
Sports
11:50

Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-09

NBA roundup: 9/2/23

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:22

Banks inclined to go on total strike next week

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app