Billionaire Najafi set to launch $3.75bn takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur

2023-02-15 | 06:20
Billionaire Najafi set to launch $3.75bn takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur

Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi, chair of MSP Sports Capital, is set to launch a $3.75 billion takeover bid for English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

MSP Sports Capital is working with a consortium of investors to structure the bid, the report said, adding that it is weeks away from formally approaching Spurs owner Joe Lewis and the football club's chair Daniel Levy.
 

