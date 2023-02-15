News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Diaz gives Milan slender advantage against Tottenham
2023-02-15 | 06:23
Share
3
min
Diaz gives Milan slender advantage against Tottenham
AC Milan took a step towards their first Champions League quarter-final appearance for 11 years as Brahim Diaz's goal gave the Italians a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last-16 first leg at the San Siro on Tuesday.
The Spaniard headed in a rebound in the seventh minute after a superb double save by Tottenham's second-choice keeper Fraser Forster and the seven-time winners kept the Londoners at bay.
Spurs, weakened by injuries and suspensions, responded positively in the first half to dominate possession but were unable to seriously worry the hosts.
Milan should have increased their advantage after the break with substitute Charles De Ketelaere and defender Malick Thiaw wasting glorious headed chances.
Tottenham sent on Brazil forward Richarlison for the last 20 minutes and, while they were unable to avoid a first-ever defeat by Milan, they will head home still hopeful of turning the tie around and reaching the last eight.
"It wasn't hard to prepare this game tactically, with all the duels, but I am very happy with how my players performed," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.
"We could have scored a second goal -- we had some clear chances. I am happy with the performance but it's only the first leg and the next game will be surely more difficult."
Milan's record against Premier League clubs has been lamentable in recent years with only one win in 17 ahead of their clash with Antonio Conte's Spurs side.
TENACIOUS DISPLAY
But faced with inconsistent opponents who were without the suspended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and injured Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield and sidelined goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Milan deservedly ended that run with a tenacious display.
The San Siro crowd did not have to wait long to have something to cheer as Theo Hernandez got the better of Cristian Romero before powering a shot at Forster who saved well.
Diaz's rebound effort was also brilliantly saved but he reacted quickly to bundle in a header.
With 22-year-old Oliver Skipp and Pape Sarr, 20, in central midfield, Tottenham did gain a foothold and Son Heung-min's free kick was met with a glancing header by Eric Dier but it went straight at Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Tatarusanu then saved well from Son with Harry Kane hitting the rebound against the crossbar, although a goal would have been disallowed anyway for offside.
Spurs huffed and puffed after the break without much reward and were fortunate that Milan did not give themselves a bigger cushion for the second leg in March.
In the space of a couple of minutes De Ketelaere headed wide after Olivier Giroud nodded the ball back across goal and then Tottenham got another let-off as Thiaw also missed the target with an equally inviting chance.
Dier, who will be suspended for the second leg after picking up a booking, should have done better with a chance at the other end but Spurs could have few complaints about the final score.
"I expect another tough match in the return leg. We should have done better for their goal, then it was a battle in front of a difficult atmosphere," Conte said.
"Let's not forget, Milan won the league last year -- we didn't."
Reuters
Sports
Diaz
AC Milan
Champions League
Clash
Tottenham Hotspur
Italy
English
Club
Serie A
Premier League
Next
Coman haunts PSG again as Bayern take first step towards last eight
Billionaire Najafi set to launch $3.75bn takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-10
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Sports
2023-02-10
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
0
Sports
2023-02-09
State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash
Sports
2023-02-09
State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash
0
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
0
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:46
Mercedes back to black and ready to reclaim titles
Sports
07:46
Mercedes back to black and ready to reclaim titles
0
Sports
07:26
NBA roundup: 15/2/23
Sports
07:26
NBA roundup: 15/2/23
0
Sports
06:44
FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup
Sports
06:44
FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup
0
Sports
06:36
Saudi Arabia selected as Club World Cup 2023 hosts
Sports
06:36
Saudi Arabia selected as Club World Cup 2023 hosts
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:44
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Lebanon News
05:44
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
0
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
0
World
2022-12-30
12 Arab stars in Riyadh will welcome 2023 live on LBCI
World
2022-12-30
12 Arab stars in Riyadh will welcome 2023 live on LBCI
0
Variety
2023-02-08
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Variety
2023-02-08
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
World
09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
4
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
5
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
6
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
7
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
8
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store