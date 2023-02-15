News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
NBA roundup: 15/2/23
2023-02-15 | 07:26
Share
4
min
NBA roundup: 15/2/23
Jrue Holiday made eight of his 12 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 40 points as the host Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 131-125 overtime victory against a makeshift Boston Celtics lineup on Tuesday.
The Bucks took the lead for good when Holiday made a 3-pointer for a 127-125 edge with 25 seconds left in the extra session. Following a Boston turnover, Giannis Antetokounmpo made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to seal the win, and he capped the scoring with a dunk. Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
The Celtics played without four starters: Jayson Tatum (illness), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Al Horford (knee). Boston cobbled together a starting lineup that featured Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin. White led the Celtics with 27 points and 12 assists. Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 26 points, and Muscala finished with 18.
Boston trailed 116-113 following two Holiday free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining, but Hauser sank a 3-pointer that tied the game with three seconds on the clock. The contest went to overtime after Milwaukee's Khris Middleton missed a jump shot at the buzzer.
Clippers 134, Warriors 124
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 24 as Los Angeles ended a two-game losing skid while extending Golden State's road woes.
All-Star Paul George scored 20 points with eight assists as the Clippers won at home for the first time since Jan. 26 while improving to 1-1 against the Warriors this season. Mason Plumlee (eight points), Eric Gordon (seven) and Bones Hyland (six) all took the court with the Clippers for the first time since they were acquired in trades last week.
Jordan Poole scored 28 points and Kevon Looney added 11 points with 14 rebounds as Golden State enters the All-Star break having lost three of its past four games. The Warriors fell to 7-22 on the road this season and are the only team currently in playoff or play-in position with single-digit road victories.
Suns 120, Kings 109
Devin Booker went for a team-high 32 points and Phoenix, with injured newcomer Kevin Durant cheering the team on from the bench, outlasted visiting Sacramento.
Deandre Ayton provided the Suns with 29 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, while Chris Paul had 17 points to complement a season-high 19 assists. Durant is scheduled to be out through the All-Star break with a sprained right MCL.
De'Aaron Fox had a game-high 35 points and Domantas Sabonis recorded 24 points, a game-high 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings, who lost for the second time in three games.
Wizards 126, Trail Blazers 101
Kyle Kuzma returned after missing four games with an injury to record 33 points and nine rebounds to help Washington to a blowout win in Portland, the Wizards' third win their last four games.
Kristaps Porzingis contributed 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Bradley Beal scored 19 points and Kendrick Nunn added 10 for Washington.
Damian Lillard registered 39 points, matched his season best of 10 rebounds, and added six assists for Portland, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Cam Reddish added 18 points for the Trail Blazers. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in 16 of the past 20 games.
Raptors 123, Magic 113
Jakob Poeltl had 30 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots and Toronto defeated visiting Orlando. Pascal Siakam added 26 points for the Raptors, who have won two straight and five of six.
Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-best 15 assists for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 17 points, and Precious Achiuwa amassed 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points for the Magic, who have alternated wins and losses for the past six games. Jalen Suggs added 24 points off the bench.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Roundup
Basketball
Bucks
Celtics
Clippers
Warriors
Suns
Kings
Wizards
Trail Blazers
Raptors
Magic
Next
Mercedes back to black and ready to reclaim titles
FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-10
NBA roundup: 10/2/23
Sports
2023-02-10
NBA roundup: 10/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-08
NBA roundup: 8/2/23
Sports
2023-02-08
NBA roundup: 8/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-07
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
Sports
2023-02-07
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
10:08
Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton
Sports
10:08
Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton
0
Sports
07:46
Mercedes back to black and ready to reclaim titles
Sports
07:46
Mercedes back to black and ready to reclaim titles
0
Sports
06:44
FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup
Sports
06:44
FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup
0
Sports
06:36
Saudi Arabia selected as Club World Cup 2023 hosts
Sports
06:36
Saudi Arabia selected as Club World Cup 2023 hosts
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
4
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
5
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
6
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store