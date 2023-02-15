NBA roundup: 15/2/23

The Bucks took the lead for good when Holiday made a 3-pointer for a 127-125 edge with 25 seconds left in the extra session. Following a Boston turnover, Giannis Antetokounmpo made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to seal the win, and he capped the scoring with a dunk. Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The Celtics played without four starters: Jayson Tatum (illness), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Al Horford (knee). Boston cobbled together a starting lineup that featured Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin. White led the Celtics with 27 points and 12 assists. Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 26 points, and Muscala finished with 18.



Boston trailed 116-113 following two Holiday free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining, but Hauser sank a 3-pointer that tied the game with three seconds on the clock. The contest went to overtime after Milwaukee's Khris Middleton missed a jump shot at the buzzer.

Clippers 134, Warriors 124



Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 24 as Los Angeles ended a two-game losing skid while extending Golden State's road woes.



All-Star Paul George scored 20 points with eight assists as the Clippers won at home for the first time since Jan. 26 while improving to 1-1 against the Warriors this season. Mason Plumlee (eight points), Eric Gordon (seven) and Bones Hyland (six) all took the court with the Clippers for the first time since they were acquired in trades last week.

Jordan Poole scored 28 points and Kevon Looney added 11 points with 14 rebounds as Golden State enters the All-Star break having lost three of its past four games. The Warriors fell to 7-22 on the road this season and are the only team currently in playoff or play-in position with single-digit road victories.



Suns 120, Kings 109



Devin Booker went for a team-high 32 points and Phoenix, with injured newcomer Kevin Durant cheering the team on from the bench, outlasted visiting Sacramento.



Deandre Ayton provided the Suns with 29 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, while Chris Paul had 17 points to complement a season-high 19 assists. Durant is scheduled to be out through the All-Star break with a sprained right MCL.



De'Aaron Fox had a game-high 35 points and Domantas Sabonis recorded 24 points, a game-high 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings, who lost for the second time in three games.



Wizards 126, Trail Blazers 101



Kyle Kuzma returned after missing four games with an injury to record 33 points and nine rebounds to help Washington to a blowout win in Portland, the Wizards' third win their last four games.



Kristaps Porzingis contributed 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Bradley Beal scored 19 points and Kendrick Nunn added 10 for Washington.



Damian Lillard registered 39 points, matched his season best of 10 rebounds, and added six assists for Portland, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Cam Reddish added 18 points for the Trail Blazers. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in 16 of the past 20 games.



Raptors 123, Magic 113



Jakob Poeltl had 30 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots and Toronto defeated visiting Orlando. Pascal Siakam added 26 points for the Raptors, who have won two straight and five of six.



Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-best 15 assists for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 17 points, and Precious Achiuwa amassed 11 points and 13 rebounds.



Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points for the Magic, who have alternated wins and losses for the past six games. Jalen Suggs added 24 points off the bench.