Sports

Mercedes back to black and ready to reclaim titles

2023-02-15 | 07:46
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Mercedes back to black and ready to reclaim titles

Mercedes went back to black on Wednesday with a sleek new Formula One car they hope will allow Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to fight for wins and titles after a difficult 2022 season.

The team ended an unprecedented run of eight successive constructors' titles with third place overall last year after wrestling with a bouncing car whose performance was hard to extract.

While Russell celebrated his first Formula One victory in Brazil, seven-times world champion Hamilton failed to win a race all season for the first time in a Formula One career that started in 2007.
 
"It looks good. Is she going to be as fast as she looks? I hope so," commented team boss Toto Wolff at a digital launch from Silverstone where both drivers were due to give the W14 some first shakedown laps.

"We've seen the car now and we're contemplating is she fast or not? Have we cured some of the problems? What are going to be the challenges that we spot on track?," added the Austrian. "And that is a big unknown.
 
"But we are positive, there's excitement. We have the tools to understand, to grow and develop the car and hopefully give George and Lewis something that works."

Wolff said the team would be going "all-in" to get back in front and beat champions Red Bull, who have Max Verstappen chasing a third successive drivers' title, and runners-up Ferrari.

Mercedes ran a silver liveried car last year and the return to the black of 2020 and 2021, tying in with the team's push for greater diversity, has the additional benefit of saving weight by removing paint and leaving raw carbon fiber.
 
"It looks great in black," said Hamilton, now 38 and winner of a record 103 grands prix.

The Briton, starting his 11th season with the team and "planning to stay a little bit longer", said he always believed he could get better.

"I’m excited to go racing again. I feel calm, energized, and have my focus sharpened. I’m ready to do what’s necessary to win," he said.

Russell said the team had learnt a lot last year "and hopefully we've taken a step up".

"We're all here to win, it's as simple as that," he added.

"We need to see what challenges we are facing but the team have put so much hard work into this car, the motivation and the fire within the factory is just immense because people don't want a repeat of what happened in 2022."

Germany's Mick Schumacher has joined the team from Haas as reserve while Mercedes also have some new sponsors with Qualcomm Technologies signing a multi-year deal with its Snapdragon brand, previously at Ferrari.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 5, with testing at the Sakhir circuit next week.
 

Sports

Mercedes

Back

Black

Formula One

F1

Ready

Reclaim

Titles

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

LBCI Next
Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton
NBA roundup: 15/2/23
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-10

Florida lawmakers back DeSantis on transporting migrants, policing elections

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

In black body bags, Syrians in Turkey make final journey home

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Syria's Red Crescent ready to deliver aid to opposition-held areas

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

WHO says Syria, already in crisis, needs massive humanitarian aid after quake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
10:08

Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton

LBCI
Sports
07:26

NBA roundup: 15/2/23

LBCI
Sports
06:44

FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup

LBCI
Sports
06:36

Saudi Arabia selected as Club World Cup 2023 hosts

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

LBCI
Middle East
11:06

WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app