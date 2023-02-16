News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs
2023-02-16 | 04:24
Share
3
min
Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs
Portugal and Chile start with a slight advantage as 10 teams battle it out for the remaining three berths at this year's Women's World Cup in the final qualifying playoffs over the next week in New Zealand.
Cameroon, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay, Senegal, Thailand, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea are also involved in the tournament, which will complete the field for the first 32-team Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia later this year.
At 22nd in the world, Portugal are the highest-ranked team in the tournament and they await the winners of Saturday's clash between Cameroon and Thailand in Hamilton.
Like six of the other teams, Portugal have never played at the World Cup but winger Jessica Silva is convinced they will be able to stamp their ticket to the 2023 edition next Wednesday at the same Waikato Stadium.
"We know that Cameroon and Thailand have both been to the last two Women's World Cups and that it won't be easy," she told FIFA.com.
"But we really believe that we will make it. Portugal simply have to be at the World Cup."
Chile made their debut at the last World Cup and they too will play only one competitive match in New Zealand next Wednesday, when they take on the winners of Saturday's game between Haiti and Senegal with a World Cup berth on the line.
The other four teams play a straightforward knockout tournament starting on Sunday when Taiwan take on Paraguay in Hamilton and Papua New Guinea face Panama in Auckland.
The winners will meet in Hamilton next Thursday in a game that will decide the final qualifier for the ninth Women's World Cup.
Panama are among the lowest-ranked teams at the tournament and are not alone in hoping that getting to the global showpiece might prove a catalyst for women's football back home.
"Qualifying would be a watershed moment for this group," said Ignacio Quintana, coach of the 57th ranked Canaleras.
"We also know that when we have that World Cup ticket, parents are going to trust more and take their daughters to train in football and break that paradigm that sadly still exists a lot in Latin America that only men can play football."
New Zealand are using the tournament as a test event for their co-hosting of the first World Cup in the southern hemisphere, which starts on July 20.
Their Football Ferns will play Portugal and Argentina in two of six friendlies surrounding the tournament, allowing all the teams to make the most of the long journey to New Zealand.
Reuters
Sports
FIFA
Club World Cup
Three
Spots
Available
Woman
Female
Tournament
Playoffs
Next
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2022-12-28
Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
Middle East
2022-12-28
Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
0
Variety
2022-12-12
Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world
Variety
2022-12-12
Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world
0
Middle East
04:55
Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Turkey
Middle East
04:55
Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Turkey
0
Sports
06:44
FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup
Sports
06:44
FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:59
NBA roundup: 16/2/23
Sports
04:59
NBA roundup: 16/2/23
0
Sports
04:50
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
Sports
04:50
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
0
Sports
04:41
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
Sports
04:41
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
0
Sports
04:30
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
Sports
04:30
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis
0
Variety
05:24
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
Variety
05:24
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
0
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
3
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
5
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
6
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store