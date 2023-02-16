Sports

Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0

2023-02-16 | 04:30
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0

Real Madrid earned a comfortable 4-0 home win over bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday, restoring their eight-point gap to leaders Barcelona.

Real, who on Saturday won the Club World Cup for a record-extending fifth time, are second in the standings on 48 points from 21 games -- behind table-toppers Barcelona who are on an unbeaten run of 12 games.

"We played a good game, with a lot of control," coach Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.
 
"We handled ourselves well in the final third, we had a lot of chances and we kept a good eye on them to avoid their counter-attacks.

"It was a good game at an important moment in the season".

Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric were all on target as Real, without the suspended Vinicius Jr, wasted no time and could have opened the scoring four minutes into the game but defender Eder Militao narrowly missed the target from distance.
 
Asensio, however, effortlessly slalomed past the Elche defense four minutes later to put Real in front with a low shot inside the bottom left corner.

Striker Benzema doubled their advantage from the spot just after the half-hour mark, firing into the top right corner after Ancelotti's side were given a penalty for a handball.

Scoring his goal number 229, the Frenchman surpassed former captain Raul Gonzalez (228) to become LaLiga's fifth highest scorer and second-best scorer in the league for Real Madrid, with only Cristiano Ronaldo in front with 311 goals.
 
"(Benzema) is not just a striker," Ancelotti said. "He combines well with team mates, he's always ready in the penalty area and helps us a lot with possession.

"Karim is having a fantastic career. Hopefully he can continue (in Madrid), because the fans are requesting him at this level."

The France forward went on to make it 3-0 one minute into first-half stoppage time through another penalty, awarded to Real for a foul on forward Rodrygo.

Early in the second half Rodrygo had two close chances himself but Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia denied him both times.

The hosts, however, continued to enjoy possession and create chances, and increased the scoreline again in the 80th minute with a superb shot by Modric from the edge of the box.

Elche had their best chance in the 38th minute when defender Jose Angel Carmona connected with a precise pass inside the box but his powerful strike flew wide.

"We are all aware of our situation," coach Pablo Machin told a news conference. "For us, there are only finals left."

Elche remain bottom of the table and 12 points from safety, with only one win in the 2022-23 campaign and no clean sheet in any of their 21 games.
 

Sports

Karim Benzema

Strikes

Real Madrid

Beat

Elche

LaLiga

Restore

Points

Gap

Rivals

Barcelona

Standings

Spain

LBCI Next
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-06

Barcelona thrash Sevilla 3-0 to extend their LaLiga lead

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-20

Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-20

Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-16

Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:59

NBA roundup: 16/2/23

LBCI
Sports
04:50

Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea

LBCI
Sports
04:41

Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal

LBCI
Sports
04:24

Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis

LBCI
Variety
05:24

Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29

When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?

LBCI
World
06:13

Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app