News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
2023-02-16 | 04:41
Share
4
min
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
Clinical Manchester City knocked Arsenal off their Premier League perch as second-half goals by Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland earned the champions a 3-1 victory in a crunch top-of-the-table clash at The Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
Arsenal had come from a goal down and looked capable of ending a 10-game losing streak in the league against City but they ultimately came up short as their hopes of a first league title since 2004 suffered a setback.
Mikel Arteta's side, top of the standings since August, hit back strongly after Kevin de Bruyne's 24th-minute opener and were deservedly level through Bukayo Saka's penalty.
But they struggled to maintain the intensity after the break and hardly helped themselves with a succession of errors.
City had a penalty overturned by VAR but kept probing and took the lead when Grealish fired in his third league goal of the season in the 72nd minute.
Haaland then netted his 26th league goal of the campaign to silence the home crowd and put Pep Guardiola's side on 51 points, the same as Arsenal but with a superior goal difference.
Arsenal's first home defeat of the season felt like a pivotal moment in the title race, although with a game in hand they are still very much in contention.
After picking up only one point from their last three games, however, they need to regain re-boot quickly.
"If you give three goals away the way we did that gives them the game. It's a shame because we really had them," Arteta said.
"The margin for error against them is virtually zero. We did a lot of simple things wrong."
Guardiola said his side were "soft" in the first half but praised the way they stepped up.
"They were better than us in the first half but we stepped forward in the second and were still in it and in the end the quality of the players made the difference," he said.
Arteta sprung a surprise by selecting Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of Ben White at right back while Jorginho came in for the injured Thomas Partey for his first start since arriving from Chelsea in the January transfer window.
WOEFUL PASS
Arteta's decision blew up in his face as Japan international Tomiyasu was pressured into a woeful back pass by Grealish and De Bruyne seized on it before dispatching a silky lobbed finish over a stranded Aaron Ramsdale.
Far from knocking the stuffing out of Arsenal, however, the hosts responded by seizing control in midfield as City looked flustered and bizarrely seemed intent on wasting time.
Tomiyasu volleyed a chance over and Saka had another opportunity but delayed his shot too long.
In the 39th minute, Eddie Nketiah, who earlier headed a chance wide, was played through and flicked a shot goalwards just before being clattered by City's keeper Ederson.
Nathan Ake hooked the ball off the line but referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot for Ederson's foul and Saka coolly tucked his penalty past the Brazilian.
City almost regained the lead in first-half stoppage time when Ruben Dias's header was flicked on to the crossbar by Ake.
Surprisingly, Arsenal self-destructed after the break and had one let-off when Gabriel pulled back Haaland to concede a penalty but a VAR check ruled the Norwegian was offside.
Nketiah was inches away from giving Arsenal the lead when he slid in to try to connect with a low cross but City began to dominate as Arsenal faded.
Gabriel was guilty of dithering on the ball on the edge of his penalty area and was robbed by Bernardo Silva before Haaland's pass reached Grealish who fired past Ramsdale.
This time there was no response from Arsenal and Haaland, who was an injury doubt ahead of the game, sealed victory with a typically ruthless finish eight minutes from time.
Reuters
Sports
Ruthless
Manchester City
Arsenal
Premier League
Top
Table
England
Football
Next
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-08
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
2023-02-08
Premier League charges against Manchester City
0
Sports
2023-02-06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
Sports
2023-02-06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
0
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
0
Variety
2022-12-28
Lebanese Bissan Cheri tops international table tennis rankings for age groups
Variety
2022-12-28
Lebanese Bissan Cheri tops international table tennis rankings for age groups
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:59
NBA roundup: 16/2/23
Sports
04:59
NBA roundup: 16/2/23
0
Sports
04:50
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
Sports
04:50
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
0
Sports
04:30
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
Sports
04:30
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
0
Sports
04:24
Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs
Sports
04:24
Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis
0
Variety
05:24
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
Variety
05:24
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
0
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
3
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
5
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
6
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store