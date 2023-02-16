News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
20
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
20
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
FFF executive committee to meet on Feb. 28 to discuss Le Graet future
2023-02-16 | 08:10
Share
2
min
FFF executive committee to meet on Feb. 28 to discuss Le Graet future
The executive of the French federation will meet on Feb. 28 following the publication of an audit that highlighted president Noel Le Graet's 'inappropriate behavior towards women', a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Last month the Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation against Le Graet for moral and sexual harassment. He denies any wrongdoing.
The audit, commissioned by the French sports ministry, concluded on Wednesday that Le Graet no longer had "the necessary legitimacy" to administer and represent the sport in France, bringing the 81-year-old to the brink of resignation.
Last month, Le Graet took a step back as FFF chief with Philippe Diallo taking over on an interim basis.
Le Graet came under fire for being dismissive about France great Zinedine Zidane, who had been one of the favorites to take over as France manager if Didier Deschamps left the job. Le Graet was then criticized for extending Deschamps's contract until 2026 - two years after his mandate expires.
While the executive committee does not have the power to fire Le Graet, the president could be sent before the disciplinary committee.
"If Noël Le Graet does not resign, we will have to refer the matter to the Federation's disciplinary committee. I also believe that the executive committee can do this," Patrick Aton, the president of the FFF's ethics committee, told sports daily L'Equipe.
Sports
FFF
Executives
Football
France
Federation
Meeting
Discuss
La Graet
Future
Next
Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs
Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Sports
2023-02-02
France defender Varane retires from international football
Sports
2023-02-02
France defender Varane retires from international football
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
0
Variety
09:29
EU's AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting
Variety
09:29
EU's AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:59
NBA roundup: 16/2/23
Sports
04:59
NBA roundup: 16/2/23
0
Sports
04:50
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
Sports
04:50
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
0
Sports
04:41
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
Sports
04:41
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
0
Sports
04:30
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
Sports
04:30
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-06
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
World
2023-02-06
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
0
Middle East
11:31
Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion
Middle East
11:31
Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
0
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
2
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
4
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
5
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
6
Lebanon News
13:50
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
13:50
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
7
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
8
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store