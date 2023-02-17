Sports

Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby

2023-02-17 | 06:13
Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following a "mass confrontation" between their players during Monday's Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

The incident took place in the 86th minute of the match, which Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.
 
"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and/or refrained from provocative behavior," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.
 
The clubs have until Feb. 20 to respond to the charges.
 

