Sports
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
2023-02-17 | 06:13
Share
0
min
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following a "mass confrontation" between their players during Monday's Merseyside derby in the Premier League.
The incident took place in the 86th minute of the match, which Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.
"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and/or refrained from provocative behavior," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.
The clubs have until Feb. 20 to respond to the charges.
Reuters
Sports
Liverpool
Everton
Charged
FA
Football
Association
Mass
Confrontation
Derby
Premier League
Clubs
England
