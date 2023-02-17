NBA roundup: 17/2/23

Antetokounmpo's injury occurred with 10:55 remaining in the second period, when he unsuccessfully swiped at Coby White's driving layup attempt from behind. Antetokounmpo fell atop White and grabbed for his right wrist. The 7-footer left the game having contributed two points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Bucks didn't let the incident distract them, gradually pulling away to a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter and a 12th straight win. Jrue Holiday added 15 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who enter the All-Star break with the second-best record in the NBA at 41-17.



Nikola Vucevic had 22 points, Zach LaVine scored 18 and Patrick Williams added 16 for the Bulls, who lost their sixth in a row. Vucevic completed his 37th double-double of the season with a game-high 16 rebounds.

Clippers 116, Suns 107



Terance Mann and Paul George each scored 26 points as visiting Los Angeles beat Phoenix.



Kawhi Leonard added 16 points after not scoring in the first half, while Ivica Zubac scored 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Clippers won for the fourth time in their last six games.



Josh Okogie scored 24 points, Devin Booker 19 and Deandre Ayton 18 for the Suns, who lost for just the second time in the past seven games. Chris Paul had four steals to move past Michael Jordan into third place on the all-time NBA list with 2,515.

Wizards 114, Timberwolves 106



Bradley Beal scored 35 points to fuel Washington's win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.



Beal joined Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert in sinking four 3-pointers for the Wizards, who overcame an early 20-point deficit to record their 10th win in their last 14 games. Kuzma collected 16 points and seven rebounds, Kispert added 15 points off the bench and Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and six boards.



Minnesota's Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 34 points in the first quarter. Kyle Anderson recorded 18 points and eight assists, and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 19 rebounds for the Timberwolves.