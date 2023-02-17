News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
NBA roundup: 17/2/23
2023-02-17 | 06:17
Share
2
min
NBA roundup: 17/2/23
Brook Lopez exploded for a season-high 33 points, Jevon Carter chipped in 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks closed out the season's first half with a 112-100 win over the host Chicago Bulls despite losing All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to a sprained right wrist on Thursday night.
Antetokounmpo's injury occurred with 10:55 remaining in the second period, when he unsuccessfully swiped at Coby White's driving layup attempt from behind. Antetokounmpo fell atop White and grabbed for his right wrist. The 7-footer left the game having contributed two points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Bucks didn't let the incident distract them, gradually pulling away to a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter and a 12th straight win. Jrue Holiday added 15 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who enter the All-Star break with the second-best record in the NBA at 41-17.
Nikola Vucevic had 22 points, Zach LaVine scored 18 and Patrick Williams added 16 for the Bulls, who lost their sixth in a row. Vucevic completed his 37th double-double of the season with a game-high 16 rebounds.
Clippers 116, Suns 107
Terance Mann and Paul George each scored 26 points as visiting Los Angeles beat Phoenix.
Kawhi Leonard added 16 points after not scoring in the first half, while Ivica Zubac scored 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Clippers won for the fourth time in their last six games.
Josh Okogie scored 24 points, Devin Booker 19 and Deandre Ayton 18 for the Suns, who lost for just the second time in the past seven games. Chris Paul had four steals to move past Michael Jordan into third place on the all-time NBA list with 2,515.
Wizards 114, Timberwolves 106
Bradley Beal scored 35 points to fuel Washington's win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Beal joined Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert in sinking four 3-pointers for the Wizards, who overcame an early 20-point deficit to record their 10th win in their last 14 games. Kuzma collected 16 points and seven rebounds, Kispert added 15 points off the bench and Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and six boards.
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 34 points in the first quarter. Kyle Anderson recorded 18 points and eight assists, and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 19 rebounds for the Timberwolves.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
Roundup
Bucks
Bulls
Wizards
Timberwolves
Clippers
Suns
All-Star
Break
Next
FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Turkey, Syria
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-16
NBA roundup: 16/2/23
Sports
2023-02-16
NBA roundup: 16/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-15
NBA roundup: 15/2/23
Sports
2023-02-15
NBA roundup: 15/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-10
NBA roundup: 10/2/23
Sports
2023-02-10
NBA roundup: 10/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Sports
2023-02-09
NBA roundup: 9/2/23
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:26
FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Turkey, Syria
Middle East
07:26
FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Turkey, Syria
0
Sports
06:13
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
Sports
06:13
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
0
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
0
Sports
2023-02-16
FFF executive committee to meet on Feb. 28 to discuss Le Graet future
Sports
2023-02-16
FFF executive committee to meet on Feb. 28 to discuss Le Graet future
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
0
Variety
08:12
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
Variety
08:12
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
0
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
0
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
3
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
5
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
6
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store