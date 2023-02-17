News
Sports
FA to trial referee body cameras in grassroots football
2023-02-17 | 10:22
Share
2
min
FA to trial referee body cameras in grassroots football
The Football Association on Friday announced it will trial body cameras on referees in grassroots leagues in England in a bid to ascertain whether the technology could help "improve participant behavior and respect towards referees".
Paul Field, president of England's Referees' Association, this week said that the verbal and physical abuse of grassroots referees in the country is getting so bad that lives are at risk.
A BBC questionnaire responded to by more than 900 amateur referees revealed worrying levels of abuse and intimidation with multiple cases of death threats being made.
Last year the FA banned 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials.
"The aim of the trial is to explore whether the use of bodycams improves participant behavior and respect towards referees in the grassroots game," the FA said in a statement.
"All referees taking part will receive the support, education and training required to use the bodycams effectively in approved fixtures. The footage can also be accepted as evidence in a disciplinary hearing if required.
"As part of the trial, we'll be tracking and evaluating the impact of the bodycams on behavior across the participating leagues and, if it's successful, may look to roll it out across additional adult grassroots football leagues in England during the 2023-24 season."
The FA said the trial will begin this weekend with four adult grassroots football leagues in Middlesbrough, before progressing to three other leagues.
It added that around 100 referees would be provided with the body camera equipment, which is produced by Reveal Media.
"Referees are the lifeblood of our game and we thank the International Football Association Board for their support in allowing us to undertake this new grassroots bodycam trial, the first of its nature globally," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.
"We've listened to feedback from the referee community, and we hope this trial will have a positive impact on the behavior towards them -- so that ultimately they can enjoy officiating in a safe and inclusive environment."
Reuters
Related Articles
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
0
Variety
08:19
Binance-backed web3 gaming startup Unagi gets funding to expand fantasy sports platform
Variety
08:19
Binance-backed web3 gaming startup Unagi gets funding to expand fantasy sports platform
0
Variety
07:42
Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules
Variety
07:42
Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules
0
Middle East
07:26
FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Turkey, Syria
Middle East
07:26
FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Turkey, Syria
0
Middle East
07:26
FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Turkey, Syria
Middle East
07:26
FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Turkey, Syria
0
Sports
06:17
NBA roundup: 17/2/23
Sports
06:17
NBA roundup: 17/2/23
0
Sports
06:13
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
Sports
06:13
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
0
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Earthquake could cost Turkey up to $84 billion
Middle East
2023-02-14
Earthquake could cost Turkey up to $84 billion
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
2
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
3
World
10:19
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
World
10:19
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
4
Lebanon Economy
10:04
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
Lebanon Economy
10:04
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
5
Middle East
04:13
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
Middle East
04:13
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
7
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira
8
Lebanon News
05:02
Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers
Lebanon News
05:02
Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers
