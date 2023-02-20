Sports

The week in Asia's major football leagues

2023-02-20 | 07:51
3min
Highlights from the week in Asia's major football leagues:

RONALDO CLAIMS TWO ASSISTS AS AL NASSR STAY ON TOP
 
Cristiano Ronaldo set up both goals in Al Nassr's 2-1 win over Al Taawon on Friday to ensure the Riyadh-based club remain in pole position in the Saudi Pro League.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward teed up Abdulrahman Ghareeb to open the scoring in the 17th minute with a defence-splitting pass from just inside his own half, allowing the Saudi international to stroke the ball home.
 
Alvaro Medran levelled for Al Taawon two minutes into the second half only for Ronaldo to play a vital role in the winner, redirecting the ball for Abdullah Madu to score with 12 minutes remaining.

MARINOS KICK OFF J.LEAGUE TITLE DEFENCE WITH WIN
 
Champions Yokohama F Marinos made a winning start to the new J.League season on Friday when Kevin Muscat's side handed last year's runners-up Kawasaki Frontale a 2-1 defeat at Todoroki Stadium.

Takuma Nishimura gave Marinos the lead with four minutes on the clock before Brazilian striker Elber doubled his side's advantage seven minutes before the break.
 
Kento Tachibanada pulled one back in injury time for Frontale, who finished two points behind Marinos last season, but the champions held on to take the points.

CITY EDGED IN MELBOURNE DERBY
 
A-League leaders Melbourne City suffered a rare defeat when they were handed a 3-2 loss by crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

City still lead the standings by seven points from Central Coast Mariners despite the loss, which came against a Victory outfit that is struggling in 10th place in the 12-team standings.
 
Former City midfielder Bruno Fornaroli scored Victory's second after Damien da Silva had seen his opener cancelled out by Mathew Leckie but Josh Brillante's goal meant a second for Leckie 10 minutes from time was academic.

"This team deserved to win and we worked so hard for this moment," Fornaroli said. "It's great to win in a derby and it can push us as a team looking forward and to try to win more games."

KAGAWA MAKES J.LEAGUE RETURN AFTER 13-YEAR OVERSEAS STINT
 
Former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund playmaker Shinji Kagawa featured in the J.League for the first time in 13 years on Saturday as he marked his return to his first club Cerezo Osaka after a lengthy stint in Europe.

The twice Bundesliga winner, who also won the English Premier League with United, was introduced in the 71st minute of the clash with Albirex Niigata for Leo Ceara, another new signing for the club.

Kagawa was, however, unable to help Cerezo to victory with the club conceding an 80th minute goal from Kazuhiko Chiba to draw 2-2 with the newly-promoted side.

EVERGREEN DAMJANOVIC EARNS KITCHEE LATE VICTORY
 
Dejan Damjanovic struck from the penalty spot in injury time to earn Kitchee a 2-1 win over BC Rangers on Saturday that keeps the Hong Kong Premier League champions two points clear at the top of the standings.

The goal was the 41-year-old Montenegrin's 14th of the campaign, two more than club mate Ruslan Mingazov at the top of the league's scoring charts.

Damjanovic is the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of the Asian Champions League, scoring 42 times during stints with FC Seoul, Beijing Guoan, Suwon Bluewings and Kitchee.
 

