Sports

NBA, Ant Group launch strategic partnership in China

2023-02-21 | 05:46
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
NBA, Ant Group launch strategic partnership in China

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group said on Tuesday it had entered a strategic partnership with the NBA league in China that would see the two cooperate in areas such as video content, program broadcasting and membership.

Fans in China would have access to NBA video content on Alipay, the hugely popular payments app owned by Ant Group, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration with the professional basketball league's Chinese business arm will also cover areas such as joint marketing campaigns and digital collectables, Ant Group said.
 
NBA China last week launched a channel in Alipay that shows user-generated content from NBA China's network of influencers and Alipay's authorized content creators, Ant Group added.

The NBA is one of the United States' most popular cultural exports to China and makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year from its presence in the Chinese market.

However, a decades-long partnership with state broadcaster CCTV was upset in October 2019 when then-Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of widespread protests in Hong Kong, a Chinese-ruled city that was embroiled in a political crisis that included months of anti-government demonstrations.
 
Morey's tweet, though quickly deleted, was criticised strongly in China, and CCTV stopped showing NBA games immediately, in what became an 18-month blackout.

Basketball fans in China are watching NBA games at levels close to where they were before the 2019 rift, Reuters reported in December, citing a source familiar with the league's viewership data.
 

Sports

NBA

Ant Group

Launch

Strategic

Partnership

China

Business

Digital

Collectables

LBCI Next
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Australia aligned with other nations on Russia, Belarus athlete ban
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-24

Meta expands its partnership with the NBA to offer 52 games in VR

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes

LBCI
World
11:52

US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
10:04

Chelsea's Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after head injury

LBCI
Sports
08:48

Westbrook to sign with Clippers after Jazz waive him

LBCI
Sports
08:40

Formula One to put Grosjean's burned-out car on display

LBCI
Sports
07:40

Spanish court rejects Brazil footballer's Dani Alves appeal against remand over sex claim

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:32

US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16

Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app