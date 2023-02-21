News
Sports
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
2023-02-21 | 07:32
Share
1
min
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Manchester United have raised adult season ticket prices by five percent for next term after keeping them frozen for 11 seasons, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
The rise is due to the higher cost of staging matches, which has jumped by 40 percent in the last five years and 11 percent in the last 12 months, United added.
"...the modest increase in price for the 2023/24 season is necessary to enable the club to operate on a sustainable basis," the club said in a statement.
"We have kept price increases well below the current rate of inflation... Ticket prices at Old Trafford - along with match-day food and drink prices - will continue to be among the most affordable in the Premier League".
The club added they will keep season ticket prices for under-16s and young people frozen, as well as the 50 percent discount for season ticket holders aged 65 and over.
United, owned by the American Glazer family, are currently considering a sale, with confirmed bids from INEOS' British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe as well as Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, son of the former prime minister of Qatar.
Reuters
