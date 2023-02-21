Sports

Westbrook to sign with Clippers after Jazz waive him

2023-02-21 | 08:48
2min
Russell Westbrook was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday and the nine-time All-Star is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a published report.

The 34-year-old guard was acquired by the Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 10. He averaged 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game in a rocky tenure with the Lakers.

ESPN reported that Westbrook’s agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, told the outlet he will sign with the Clippers after completing a contract buyout on the remaining $47 million he’s owed on his expiring deal.

Schwartz did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. The Clippers had no comment.

The move would reunite Westbrook with Paul George, his former teammate in Oklahoma City. It also allows Westbrook to stay in Los Angeles. He is from the area and starred at UCLA.

George had lobbied recently for the Clippers to land Westbrook, who won the MVP in 2017 with the Thunder.

“I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out,” George said. “I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, he will mesh and he’ll figure out how we play and he’ll adjust to it.”

Westbrook would join a Clippers team that is fourth in the Western Conference at 33-28 coming out of the All-Star break.

The Lakers traded Westbrook and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal.
 

