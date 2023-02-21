News
Sports
Chelsea's Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after head injury
2023-02-21 | 10:04
0
Chelsea's Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after head injury
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital, three days after suffering concussion in his side's Premier League defeat by Southampton, the club said on Tuesday.
The Spaniard was inadvertently kicked in the head by Southampton's Sekou Mara during the second half and was carried off the Stamford Bridge pitch on a stretcher.
"The club's medical team are closely monitoring Cesar's condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety," a statement read.
"Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday with Azpilicueta's return dependent on the Football Association and Premier League concussion protocols.
Reuters
Sports
Chelsea
Premier League
Club
Football
UK
England
Spain
International
Cesar Azpilicueta
Discharged
Hospital
Head
Injury
Concussion
Protocol
