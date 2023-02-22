Sports

Games cannot exclude and divide says IOC amid Russian athletes row

2023-02-22 | 06:43
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Games cannot exclude and divide says IOC amid Russian athletes row

The Olympics cannot be divisive and exclude athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday, defending its plan to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to qualify for the Paris 2024 summer Olympics.

In a statement to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24 last year, the IOC said the Games had a unifying character that promoted peace.

The Olympic body is facing a mounting backlash after setting out a path last month for athletes of both Russia and Belarus to earn slots for the Olympics through Asian qualifying and to compete as neutrals, with no flags or anthems.
 
Athletes from those countries were banned from many international competitions in after Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, but some international federations are now allowing them back following the IOC guidance.

"The Olympic Games cannot prevent wars and conflicts. Nor can they address all the political and social challenges in our world," the IOC said in its statement.
 
"This is the realm of politics. But the Olympic Games can set an example for a world where everyone respects the same rules and one another."

"They can open the door to dialogue and peace-building in ways that exclusion and division do not."

Ukraine and its Eastern European and Baltic neighbors are leading the call for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from Paris as long as Russia's troops maintain their invasion of Ukraine, which Belarus helped facilitate.
 
On Monday, more than 30 countries including the United States, Britain and France pledged their support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions.

Ukraine has also threatened to boycott the Olympics over Russia's participation.

"Our mission has always been to promote peace through sport. The IOC remains committed to this mission to unite the entire world in peaceful competition to this day," the IOC said.

"Peace-building efforts need dialogue. A competition with athletes who respect the Olympic Charter can serve as a catalyst for dialogue, which is always a first step to achieving peace."
 

Sports

Olympics

IOC

Paris

Games

Athlete

Ban

Russia

Belarus

War

Participation

Ukraine

Exclude

Divide

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia send first female team to ITF event
Real Madrid come from two down to earn stunning 5-2 win at Liverpool
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-02

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-21

Australia aligned with other nations on Russia, Belarus athlete ban

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Latvia would not send athletes to Olympics if Russia and Belarus included

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-30

Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
10:18

Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares

LBCI
Sports
10:14

Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation

LBCI
Sports
09:52

Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view

LBCI
Sports
09:12

Saudi Arabia send first female team to ITF event

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up

LBCI
World
04:59

German inflation remains high at start of year

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app