Sports
Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation
2023-02-22 | 10:14
Share
0
min
Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation
Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday he was hoping for a positive outcome shortly, after applying for special permission to enter the United States to compete in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami that begin next month.
Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, added he would return to the ATP tour in Dubai next week after winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam last month.
"My plans after Dubai depend on the US I'm waiting for a reply, it's not on me... I will know soon," world number one Djokovic told reporters after practice in Belgrade.
"Everything is in process. I'm thankful to the Indians Wells and Miami communities for their support. They would like me to be able to play in their tournaments... I'm looking forward to a positive decision coming soon, but it's not in my hands."
Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-03
US Ambassador Shea renews call for justice in Lokman Slim’s case
Lebanon News
2023-02-03
US Ambassador Shea renews call for justice in Lokman Slim’s case
0
Variety
2023-02-01
Snap's earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google
Variety
2023-02-01
Snap's earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google
0
Variety
10:04
Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary
Variety
10:04
Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary
0
World
09:35
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
World
09:35
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
0
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
0
Sports
09:52
Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view
Sports
09:52
Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view
0
Sports
09:12
Saudi Arabia send first female team to ITF event
Sports
09:12
Saudi Arabia send first female team to ITF event
0
Sports
06:43
Games cannot exclude and divide says IOC amid Russian athletes row
Sports
06:43
Games cannot exclude and divide says IOC amid Russian athletes row
0
Sports
05:10
PSG's Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage,
Sports
05:10
PSG's Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage,
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
0
Variety
2023-02-01
UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador
Variety
2023-02-01
UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up
Variety
2023-01-23
Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
2
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
3
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
4
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
6
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
8
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
