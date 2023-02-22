Sports

Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation

2023-02-22 | 10:14
LBCI
0min
Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday he was hoping for a positive outcome shortly, after applying for special permission to enter the United States to compete in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami that begin next month.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, added he would return to the ATP tour in Dubai next week after winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam last month.
 
"My plans after Dubai depend on the US I'm waiting for a reply, it's not on me... I will know soon," world number one Djokovic told reporters after practice in Belgrade.

"Everything is in process. I'm thankful to the Indians Wells and Miami communities for their support. They would like me to be able to play in their tournaments... I'm looking forward to a positive decision coming soon, but it's not in my hands."
 

