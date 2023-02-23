Sports

UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77

2023-02-23 | 07:39
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77

British football commentator John Motson has died aged 77, his family announced in a statement on Thursday.

Popularly known as "Motty", Motson started working on the BBC's flagship football highlights show Match of the Day in 1971.

He went on to cover 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the channel before retiring from the organization in 2018.

"It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday)," said a statement from Motson's family.
 
Motson became an OBE in 2001 for services to sports broadcasting and was made famous for his trademark sheepskin coats, delivering his final BBC commentary back in 2018 when Crystal Palace faced West Bromwich Albion.

"Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died," former England striker and current Match of the Day commentator Gary Lineker said on Twitter.

"A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He'll be very much missed."
 
Motson joined the BBC on a full-time basis as a sports presenter on Radio 2 in 1968, having been at BBC Radio Sheffield beforehand.

"10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals. John Motson was an ever present fixture in so many of our lives. He will be sorely missed," British minister for culture, media and sport, Lucy Frazer, said on Twitter.
 

Sports

UK

Football

Commentator

John Matson

Dies

BBC

Sports

Presenter

LBCI Next
Atletico striker Morata calls for life bans for racist chants
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:52

Atletico striker Morata calls for life bans for racist chants

LBCI
Sports
06:27

Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins

LBCI
Sports
05:10

Qatar Airways to become Formula One's main airline sponsor

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-22

Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:35

Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app