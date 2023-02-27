Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

The Tall Blacks defeated Lebanon 106-91 in a closely fought game at TSB Arena in Wellington, New Zealand, to finish their FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign in style.

The New Zealand team took control of the game from the beginning and dominated the first quarter, finishing it with a 30-20 lead. The second quarter saw the Tall Blacks extend their lead to 15 points with some impressive performances from Isaac Fotu, Jordan Ngatai, and Reuben Te Rangi. At halftime, the score was 58-50 in favor of the home team.



In the third quarter, Lebanon mounted a comeback, thanks to an impressive performance from Amir Saoud, who scored 19 of his 28 points in the quarter. With Saoud's help, the Cedars managed to close the gap on the scoreboard and briefly took the lead. However, the Tall Blacks fought back and managed to go into the final quarter with a slender 84-80 advantage.



In the fourth quarter, the Tall Blacks stepped up their game and restricted their opponents to just 11 points, while plundering 22 points of their own. The game was marred by a number of fouls, as both teams fought hard for every point. In the end, the Tall Blacks emerged victorious, securing top spot in Group E ahead of the World Cup seeding draw in April.



For New Zealand, Isaac Fotu and Jordan Ngatai were the standout performers, scoring 23 and 21 points respectively. Reuben Te Rangi also had a good game, scoring 21 points, including 5 of 8 from three-point range. For Lebanon, Amir Saoud was the star player, scoring an impressive 28 points, including 10 of 18 from the field. Sergio El Darwich also had a good game, scoring 25 points, while Gerard Hadidian contributed 15 points.



Overall, it was an entertaining game, with both teams giving it their all. The Tall Blacks showed their strength in depth, with players such as Hyrum Harris and Taylor Britt impressing alongside the more experienced players. While the team will face tougher opponents in the upcoming World Cup, the performance in the qualifying campaign showed that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level.