Sports

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

2023-02-27 | 04:11
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

The Tall Blacks defeated Lebanon 106-91 in a closely fought game at TSB Arena in Wellington, New Zealand, to finish their FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign in style.

The New Zealand team took control of the game from the beginning and dominated the first quarter, finishing it with a 30-20 lead. The second quarter saw the Tall Blacks extend their lead to 15 points with some impressive performances from Isaac Fotu, Jordan Ngatai, and Reuben Te Rangi. At halftime, the score was 58-50 in favor of the home team.

In the third quarter, Lebanon mounted a comeback, thanks to an impressive performance from Amir Saoud, who scored 19 of his 28 points in the quarter. With Saoud's help, the Cedars managed to close the gap on the scoreboard and briefly took the lead. However, the Tall Blacks fought back and managed to go into the final quarter with a slender 84-80 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, the Tall Blacks stepped up their game and restricted their opponents to just 11 points, while plundering 22 points of their own. The game was marred by a number of fouls, as both teams fought hard for every point. In the end, the Tall Blacks emerged victorious, securing top spot in Group E ahead of the World Cup seeding draw in April.

For New Zealand, Isaac Fotu and Jordan Ngatai were the standout performers, scoring 23 and 21 points respectively. Reuben Te Rangi also had a good game, scoring 21 points, including 5 of 8 from three-point range. For Lebanon, Amir Saoud was the star player, scoring an impressive 28 points, including 10 of 18 from the field. Sergio El Darwich also had a good game, scoring 25 points, while Gerard Hadidian contributed 15 points.

Overall, it was an entertaining game, with both teams giving it their all. The Tall Blacks showed their strength in depth, with players such as Hyrum Harris and Taylor Britt impressing alongside the more experienced players. While the team will face tougher opponents in the upcoming World Cup, the performance in the qualifying campaign showed that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Sports

Lebanon

New Zealand

FIBA

World Cup

Qualifier

Tall Blacks

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 27/2/23
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-25

Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24

Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:20

PSG's Kimpembe over with ruptured Achilles tendon

LBCI
Sports
06:16

Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake

LBCI
Sports
06:12

NBA roundup: 27/2/23

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
09:01

China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app