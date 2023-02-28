News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
NBA roundup: 28/2/23
2023-02-28 | 07:07
Share
3
min
NBA roundup: 28/2/23
The Charlotte Hornets continued their hottest stretch of the season on Monday night, beating the visiting Detroit Pistons 117-106, but lost star guard LaMelo Ball to a fractured ankle during the game.
Ball appeared to turn his right ankle while dribbling during the third quarter and went to the ground. He was shortly subbed out of the game and did not return. The team announced the injury shortly after the conclusion of the game. Ball finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
Gordon Hayward added 19 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. joined ball with 18 points for Charlotte. Mark Williams provided 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points as the team won its season-high fifth straight. Following Ball's lead, Charlotte shot 13-for-26 from 3-point range. The Pistons were 3-for-26.
Heat 101, 76ers 99
Jimmy Butler had 23 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals to help Miami edge host Philadelphia.''
Butler hit a spinning reverse layup with 1:28 remaining for a 100-99 advantage, then added a free throw with 8.8 seconds left. Philadelphia's James Harden missed a 3-point attempt from the top of the key at the buzzer.
Gabe Vincent scored 14 points, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo added 13 apiece and Victor Oladipo had 11 for the Heat, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 27 points and 12 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey added 23 points before fouling out and Harden had 20 points and 12 assists.
Knicks 109, Celtics 94
Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points apiece for host New York, which led almost wire-to-wire in a win over NBA-leading Boston.
Mitchell Robinson (10 points, 13 rebounds) had a double-double for the Knicks, who have won six straight and eight of nine to move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the idle Brooklyn Nets. Malcolm Brogdon scored a team-high 22 points for the Celtics, who lost for the third time in 12 games and fell into a virtual tie for first in the East with the idle Milwaukee Bucks. Jayson Tatum, who entered Monday averaging 30.4 points per game, was limited to 14 points before he was ejected late in the fourth quarter.
The Knicks led by at least nine throughout the second half and iced the win when Josh Hart hit a 3-pointer with 3:52 left in the fourth and Quickley converted the free throw following Tatum's second technical foul six seconds later to extend their lead to 106-91.
Magic 101, Pelicans 93
Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and visiting Orlando defeated New Orleans. The score was tied at 93 with less than two minutes remaining before Banchero made two jumpers, and the Magic scored the game's last eight points.
Moritz Wagner and Markelle Fultz added 14 points each and Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which began a three-game road trip by finishing a season series sweep against New Orleans.
Brandon Ingram scored 25 points, CJ McCollum scored 18 and Herbert Jones Jr. added 10 to lead the Pelicans, who lost their fourth consecutive game in their first home game in 17 days.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
Roundup
Knicks
Celtics
Hornets
Magic
Heat
Sixers
Pelicans
Pistons
Next
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
PSG's Kimpembe over with ruptured Achilles tendon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-26
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers
Sports
2023-02-26
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers
0
Sports
2023-02-27
NBA roundup: 27/2/23
Sports
2023-02-27
NBA roundup: 27/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-24
NBA roundup: 24/2/23
Sports
2023-02-24
NBA roundup: 24/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-17
NBA roundup: 17/2/23
Sports
2023-02-17
NBA roundup: 17/2/23
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:09
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
Sports
07:09
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
0
Sports
2023-02-27
PSG's Kimpembe over with ruptured Achilles tendon
Sports
2023-02-27
PSG's Kimpembe over with ruptured Achilles tendon
0
Sports
2023-02-27
Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake
Sports
2023-02-27
Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake
0
Sports
2023-02-27
NBA roundup: 27/2/23
Sports
2023-02-27
NBA roundup: 27/2/23
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes
0
World
06:24
Pound heads for biggest monthly loss since September, even after Brexit deal
World
06:24
Pound heads for biggest monthly loss since September, even after Brexit deal
0
Middle East
05:21
Turkey's economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes
Middle East
05:21
Turkey's economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes
0
Variety
06:51
Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
Variety
06:51
Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
3
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
5
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
6
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
7
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
8
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store