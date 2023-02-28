Sports

NBA roundup: 28/2/23

2023-02-28 | 07:07
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
NBA roundup: 28/2/23

The Charlotte Hornets continued their hottest stretch of the season on Monday night, beating the visiting Detroit Pistons 117-106, but lost star guard LaMelo Ball to a fractured ankle during the game.

Ball appeared to turn his right ankle while dribbling during the third quarter and went to the ground. He was shortly subbed out of the game and did not return. The team announced the injury shortly after the conclusion of the game. Ball finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
 
Gordon Hayward added 19 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. joined ball with 18 points for Charlotte. Mark Williams provided 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points as the team won its season-high fifth straight. Following Ball's lead, Charlotte shot 13-for-26 from 3-point range. The Pistons were 3-for-26.

Heat 101, 76ers 99

Jimmy Butler had 23 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals to help Miami edge host Philadelphia.''
 
Butler hit a spinning reverse layup with 1:28 remaining for a 100-99 advantage, then added a free throw with 8.8 seconds left. Philadelphia's James Harden missed a 3-point attempt from the top of the key at the buzzer.

Gabe Vincent scored 14 points, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo added 13 apiece and Victor Oladipo had 11 for the Heat, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 27 points and 12 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey added 23 points before fouling out and Harden had 20 points and 12 assists.
 
Knicks 109, Celtics 94

Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points apiece for host New York, which led almost wire-to-wire in a win over NBA-leading Boston.

Mitchell Robinson (10 points, 13 rebounds) had a double-double for the Knicks, who have won six straight and eight of nine to move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the idle Brooklyn Nets. Malcolm Brogdon scored a team-high 22 points for the Celtics, who lost for the third time in 12 games and fell into a virtual tie for first in the East with the idle Milwaukee Bucks. Jayson Tatum, who entered Monday averaging 30.4 points per game, was limited to 14 points before he was ejected late in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks led by at least nine throughout the second half and iced the win when Josh Hart hit a 3-pointer with 3:52 left in the fourth and Quickley converted the free throw following Tatum's second technical foul six seconds later to extend their lead to 106-91.

Magic 101, Pelicans 93

Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and visiting Orlando defeated New Orleans. The score was tied at 93 with less than two minutes remaining before Banchero made two jumpers, and the Magic scored the game's last eight points.

Moritz Wagner and Markelle Fultz added 14 points each and Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which began a three-game road trip by finishing a season series sweep against New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points, CJ McCollum scored 18 and Herbert Jones Jr. added 10 to lead the Pelicans, who lost their fourth consecutive game in their first home game in 17 days.
 

Sports

NBA

Basketball

Roundup

Knicks

Celtics

Hornets

Magic

Heat

Sixers

Pelicans

Pistons

LBCI Next
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
PSG's Kimpembe over with ruptured Achilles tendon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-26

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-27

NBA roundup: 27/2/23

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-24

NBA roundup: 24/2/23

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-17

NBA roundup: 17/2/23

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:09

Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-27

PSG's Kimpembe over with ruptured Achilles tendon

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-27

Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-27

NBA roundup: 27/2/23

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16

Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes

LBCI
World
06:24

Pound heads for biggest monthly loss since September, even after Brexit deal

LBCI
Middle East
05:21

Turkey's economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app