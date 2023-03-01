Sports

AlphaTauri F1 team will not be sold, says Tost

2023-03-01 | 11:15
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
AlphaTauri F1 team will not be sold, says Tost

Energy drink brand Red Bull will continue to support the AlphaTauri Formula One team and media speculation about a sale is without foundation, principal Franz Tost said on Wednesday.

A recent report in Germany's Auto Motor und Sport said Red Bull might seek to move AlphaTauri from Italy to England or sell the team, with American Michael Andretti talked of as a possible purchaser.

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz was a supporter of both teams but the Austrian died last October and Oliver Mintzlaff has since taken charge of sporting projects.
 
"I had some very good meetings with Oliver Mintzlaff, who confirmed that the shareholders will not sell Scuderia AlphaTauri, and that Red Bull will continue supporting the team in the future," Tost said in a statement ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

"All these rumors have no foundation, and the team has to remain focused for the start of the season to perform better than last year."
 
AlphaTauri finished ninth of 10 last season.

They have a changed lineup, with Japan's Yuki Tsunoda partnered by new Dutch driver and former Formula E champion Nyck de Vries.
 

Sports

AlphaTauri

No Sale

F1

Formula One

Racing

Cars

Red Bull

Support

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 3/1/23
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
11:12

Drivers urged to help steer F1 away from 'moral vacuum'

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-28

WHO's Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkey's quake zone

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-28

Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
11:23

Roma coach Mourinho given two-game suspension after seeing red at Cremonese

LBCI
Sports
11:12

Drivers urged to help steer F1 away from 'moral vacuum'

LBCI
Sports
11:09

Russian chess players to compete in Asian federation after quitting Europe

LBCI
Sports
06:17

Leicester suffer Tielemans injury blow

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-27

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:28

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
World
07:51

UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app