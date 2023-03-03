Sports

NBA roundup: 3/3/23

2023-03-03 | 06:30
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
NBA roundup: 3/3/23

Luka Doncic amassed 42 points and 12 assists and Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lift the host Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers 133-126 on Thursday.

The Mavericks improved to 2-4 with Doncic and Irving playing together.

Reggie Bullock added 15 and Christian Wood contributed 10 for the Mavericks, who had dropped five of their previous six games.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid returned from a one-game absence caused by left foot soreness to score 35 points and grab eight rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 29 points. James Harden had 27 points and 13 assists.
 
Warriors 115, Clippers 91

Jordan Poole erupted for 22 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter as Golden State rallied to overtake Los Angeles in San Francisco.

Playing once again without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors fell behind by 12 points shortly after halftime before flipping the game in a one-sided third period.

Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 21 points and Mason Plumlee a game-high 20 rebounds to lead the Clippers, who lost their fourth game in a row.
 
Spurs 110, Pacers 99

Rookie Jeremy Sochan recorded his first career double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds as San Antonio beat visiting Indiana.

Playing its first home game since Feb. 3, San Antonio won its second straight following a 16-game losing streak. Devin Vassell, Zach Collins and Devonte' Graham each scored 18 points.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points to lead Indiana, while Chris Duarte added 18 and Myles Turner had 14. The Pacers played without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is listed as day-to-day with right calf tightness.
 
Wizards 119, Raptors 108

Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points as Washington defeated visiting Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points for the Wizards, who have won two in a row. Daniel Gafford had 18 points and Bradley Beal 15. Delon Wright tallied seven points and 11 assists.

O.G. Anunoby recorded 26 points for the Raptors, and Jakob Poeltl added 23 points and 13 rebounds.
 

Sports

NBA

Basketball

Roundup

Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving

Mavericks

Sixers

LBCI Next
Flawless Djokovic downs Hurkacz to reach Dubai semi-finals
Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-02

NBA roundup: 2/3/23

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-01

NBA roundup: 3/1/23

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-28

NBA roundup: 28/2/23

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-27

NBA roundup: 27/2/23

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:11

Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell

LBCI
Sports
07:07

Football PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape

LBCI
Sports
06:34

Flawless Djokovic downs Hurkacz to reach Dubai semi-finals

LBCI
Variety
06:16

Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:16

Softbank’s Arm rebuffs London by choosing US listing

LBCI
World
2023-01-25

New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister

LBCI
World
08:27

Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:45

Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:13

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
Sports
08:58

Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app