NHL roundup: Bruins bounce Rangers for 10th straight win

Tomas Nosek, captain Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who have won 10 in a row. Boston's current win streak dates to Feb. 14 and marks the franchise's first double-digit run since a 12-game stretch in 2013-14. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for Boston.



Bergeron converted in the third period before Pastrnak capped the scoring with his team-leading 44th goal. Tyler Bertuzzi handed out the primary assist on Coyle's goal, logging his first point while playing in first game as a Bruin. He was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in a trade on Thursday.



Alexis Lafreniere scored both goals and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for New York, which slipped to 2-5-1 in its last eight games.



Sabers 5, Lightning 3



Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner had a power-play goal and an assist apiece to lead host Buffalo to a win over Tampa Bay.



Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyson Jost and Jack Quinn netted goals while goaltender Eric Comrie (8-8-0) stopped 33 shots. In the first of eight March road games, Tampa Bay got two markers from Alex Killorn and one from Brayden Point. Goalie Brian Elliott made 29 saves.



At the end of a board battle behind Elliott in the second period, Hinostroza one-timed his second goal off a pass from Casey Mittelstadt at 5:35 for Buffalo's first lead. Jost backhanded in a tally, his sixth, at 12:30. Quinn made it 4-1 with his 12th marker with 14 seconds left in the frame.



Islanders 4, Red Wings 1



Captain Anders Lee scored twice in the third period as New York recorded four unanswered goals in a win over Detroit in Elmont, N.Y.



Zach Parise and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, who moved one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves for the Islanders. Captain Dylan Larkin scored in the second period and Magnus Hellberg made 32 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost five straight games (0-4-1).



The Islanders put the game away with two insurance goals in a span of 1:41 late in the third period. Defenseman Noah Dobson's shot from the slot clipped off the stick of Palmieri with 4:19 left before Lee scored seconds after a Red Wings turnover.



Jets 7, Oilers 5



Defense was nonexistent as leads came and went in Winnipeg's victory over visiting Edmonton.



Josh Morrissey was the best Jet, scoring twice and adding an assist. Mark Scheifele and Morgan Barron each had a goal and an assist. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 pucks and was especially excellent in the third.



Leon Draisaitl led the Oilers with three goals, while Evan Bouchard had three helpers. Jack Campbell made 32 saves in net. Connor McDavid was limited to one assist.



Senators 5, Blue Jackets 2



Defenseman Travis Hamonic recorded his first career two-goal game, Tim Stutzle also scored twice and Jacob Chychrun had one with an assist for his first Ottawa points as the hosts earned their fifth straight victory, beating Columbus.



In his 13th season, Hamonic had just three goals during the current campaign entering this contest, but broke out in this game. Meanwhile, Chychrun shined in his second game since Ottawa acquired him from Arizona. Stutzle's goals were Nos. 30 and 31 -- extending his career-high total. Ottawa is amid a 12-3-1 stretch as it pushes to move into playoff position in the Eastern Conference.



Meanwhile, Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus, which entered on a 4-2-2 stretch. One night after making 31 saves in Friday's 4-2 loss to Seattle, the Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled with 16:56 remaining in the second period.



Panthers 4, Penguins 1



Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov -- both back from injuries -- combined for one goal and two assists as host Florida defeated Pittsburgh in Sunrise, Fla.



Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for the Panthers, who beat the Penguins for the first time in three tries. Bennett, who had missed six straight games, scored one goal. Florida also got goals from Aaron Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe. Barkov, who had missed three games due to a hand injury, had two assists.



Casey DeSmith made 38 saves for Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped. Kris Letang scored for the Penguins, who had their four-game win streak halted.



Stars 7, Avalanche 3



Jason Robertson had two goals and one assist, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist and host Dallas beat Colorado.



Wyatt Johnston, Mason Marchment, Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored goals, Roope Hintz had two assists and Jake Oettinger had 32 saves for the Stars.



For Colorado, Samuel Girard had a goal and two assists, Andrew Cogliano and Evan Rodrigues also scored, Alex Newhook had two assists and Keith Kinkaid had eight saves in relief of Alexandar Georgiev (five goals allowed, 14 saves). The Avalanche have surrendered seven goals in consecutive games.



Capitals 8, Sharks 3



Craig Smith scored twice in Washington's four-goal second period and the visitors rallied for a win against San Jose.



Alex Ovechkin scored two third-period goals for Washington, which has won the first two games of a three-game California swing. Rasmus Sandin had three assists and Gabriel Carlsson had two in their Capitals debuts. Vincent Iorio had an assist in his NHL debut and Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves.



The Sharks took a 1-0 lead on a power play at 12:03 of the first period when Karlsson passed to Tomas Hertl, who powered to the net and knocked in his own rebound after Kuemper made the initial save. Alexander Barabanov made it 2-0 at 15:30, scoring from in front of the crease off a pass from Logan Couture. Washington then scored five unanswered goals to take control of the game.



Predators 3, Blackhawks 1



Philip Tomasino, Tyson Barrie and Colton Sissons scored for visiting Nashville in a win against Chicago.



Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators, who have won five of six. Barrie's goal, his first with Nashville since being acquired before the trade deadline, was the game-winner.



Seth Jones scored, and Petr Mrazek made 22 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost four in a row following a season-long, five-game winning streak.



Canucks 4, Maple Leafs 1



Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored short-handed goals 44 seconds apart to highlight a three-goal third period and lead Vancouver to a victory over visiting Toronto.



Andrei Kuzmenko and Nils Aman also scored and Pettersson and Miller each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, which increased its home win streak to six in a row over Toronto. Brock Boeser added a pair of assists.



John Tavares scored for Toronto and Matt Murray made 20 saves in his first start since suffering an ankle injury Jan. 17.



Wild 3, Flames 0



Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy both collected one goal and one assist, and Filip Gustavsson recorded his second career shutout as visiting Minnesota claimed a victory over Calgary.



Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who have won four straight games and are on an 8-0-1 roll. Gustavsson made 31 saves for his second shutout of the campaign. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for the Flames, who have dropped five straight games and have just two wins in their last 10 outings (2-5-3).



Thanks to his club's ability to stifle Calgary's offensive players, Gustavsson had a relatively easy night between the pipes. His biggest stop was a glove save on Tyler Toffoli's short-handed breakaway in the middle of the third period.



Kings 4, Blues 2



Gabriel Vilardi scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:03 left, and Los Angeles held on for a win against visiting St. Louis.



Vilardi received a pass in front of the net from Kevin Fiala, spun and scored to give the Kings their third lead of the game. Fiala followed with an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 with 1:56 left.



Fiala had a goal and an assist, Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves in his team debut for the Kings. Korpisalo was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in exchange for veteran goalie Jonathan Quick. Robert Thomas and Kasperi



Kapanen scored, and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for the Blues, who have lost seven of eight.

REUTERS

